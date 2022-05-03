ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Flyers not expected to retain interim HC Mike Yeo

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ovj3m_0fRbF6Rq00
Philadelphia Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo is not expected to return next season. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers are another one of the teams in the NHL with an interim coach after they fired Alain Vigneault partway through the year. Mike Yeo, who took over, has a long history with general manager Chuck Fletcher, dating back to their days together with the Minnesota Wild. Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be helping him in this case. Kevin Weekes of ESPN tweeted Monday night that the Flyers are expected to move on from Yeo, and Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed it Tuesday morning.

It certainly makes sense to bring in a new coaching staff, given the struggles of the Flyers this season. It’s not like things turned around after Yeo took over. In his 60 games behind the bench, the team went 17-36-7, finishing last in the Metropolitan Division and 29th in the league. They were 31st in goals for, 27th in goals against, 27th in penalty killing, and dead last on the power play. It was a brutal year to be a Philadelphia fan, and retaining Yeo — at least as head coach — never seemed to make much sense.

One might ask if Fletcher himself is in the crosshairs, though Flyers brass has made it clear that they will continue to back the front office executive for the time being. The general manager will meet with the media Tuesday to break down the season and discuss what changes will be made this offseason.

Yeo, meanwhile, will have to look for another job unless he is brought back as an assistant under the new head coach. Throughout his career, he has been given head-coaching opportunities only to squander them with poor performances after some early success. In Minnesota, he helped the team to a 100-point season in 2014-15, and then was out partway through the next year. With the St. Louis Blues, he took the team to the second round and then somehow managed to miss the playoffs in 2018, even with a 44-32-6 record.

There is some evidence that he can be a successful head coach at the NHL level, but it obviously didn’t come in Philadelphia this season. His name will likely be included in some other coaching searches, though where he eventually ends up obviously still remains to be decided.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Martin St. Louis expected to remain coach of Canadiens

The Canadiens’ season was an incredibly difficult one, with the team falling from Stanley Cup Finalists in 2020-21 to last in the NHL in 2021-22. Longtime GM Marc Bergevin departed the post he had held for nearly a decade, and the team hired former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton and player agent Kent Hughes to lead their new era of hockey operations.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
NHL
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Casey DeSmith’s Wife? Meet Ellie Pikula, the Wife of the Penguins Goalie

Casey DeSmith suffered an injury during the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers game. While fans wonder about what happened to the Penguins goaltender, they are also curious about his personal life. The NHL pro doesn’t often share much about his relationship, but several reports have identified Casey DeSmith’s wife as Ellie Pikula. She has a limited presence on social media herself, which has many wanting to know more about the hockey WAG. So we reveal her background in this Ellie Pikula wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues defenseman Torey Krug out Thursday night with upper-body injury

The St. Louis Blues announced that defenseman Torey Krug will miss Thursday night's game with an upper-body injury. Krug played in the Blues’ last game on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, playing 17:53 in an overtime loss. It’s unclear how much further time Krug will miss, if any, but for now the Blues will be without the veteran defenseman as they take on the Sharks in San Jose.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jared Spurgeon, Wayne Simmonds, Pat Maroon, Corey Perry avoid suspension, earn fines

The first night of the Stanley Cup Playoffs was a wild one, with penalties, fights, and dangerous plays happening all across the league. Kyle Clifford will have a hearing later Tuesday for his transgression, but four other players have avoided suspensions entirely. Jared Spurgeon, Wayne Simmonds, Pat Maroon and Corey Perry have all earned fines for their respective incidents, with the Minnesota Wild captain’s punishment especially notable, given his importance to his team.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Vigneault
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner undergoing season-ending knee surgery

As the Vegas Golden Knights look to make the playoffs over this final stretch of the season, they now will have to do so without their starting goaltender. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner’s season is over. He opted to undergo surgery for a major knee injury he suffered against Philadelphia last month. Lehner attempted to play through that injury over the past month but finally made the choice to end his season to get started on the recovery process.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Michael Hage headed to United States Hockey League

The USHL’s Chicago Steel landed a top CHL prospect when they signed a tender agreement with Macklin Celebrini earlier this month, and now they’ve done it again. Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald reports that Michael Hage has also signed a tender with the Steel, and will pass on the chance to play in the OHL.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Buffalo Sabres prospect Jack Quinn wins AHL Rookie of the Year

Perhaps more than any other prospect in hockey, Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jack Quinn’s stock skyrocketed over the course of this 2021-22 season, and that is in large part due to his performance in the AHL with the Rochester Americans. As a result, the coaches, players and members of the media in the AHL have selected Quinn as the 2021-22 AHL Rookie of the Year.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey#Sports#The Minnesota Wild#Espn#The Philadelphia Inquirer#The Metropolitan Division
Pro Hockey Rumors

Assessing the free agency of Rangers forward Andrew Copp

The New York Rangers were active players at this year’s trade deadline, picking up several pieces, most notable among them forward Andrew Copp, whom the Rangers acquired from the Winnipeg Jets. The 27-year-old Copp is enjoying a fantastic breakout season, on the cusp of hitting unrestricted free agency this July, and will obviously look to capitalize on his excellent timing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL Draft Lottery set for May 10

For teams already eliminated from playoff contention, the next biggest date on the schedule is the NHL Draft Lottery. The event, which determines the order of selection in the upcoming NHL Draft, can drastically change the direction of a franchise or prolong a rebuild by forcing them to miss out on top talent. This year’s event will be held remotely on May 10, according to Chris Johnston of TSN.
LOTTERY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Alex Ovechkin leaves game with upper-body injury

According to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post, Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin left tonight’s game with an upper-body injury and will not return to the game (link). The injury happened early in the third period when Ovechkin found himself on a breakaway, but was tripped up by Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren, who reached his stick out to try to poke the puck away from Ovechkin, who crashed awkwardly into the boards, lead by his left arm and shoulder. The star winger was able to get up under his own power, but immediately left the ice and went to the dressing room, not returning.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Marc-Andre Fleury plans to return next season

With Marc-Andre Fleury ’s three-year, $21M contract extension expiring this offseason, many wondered if the 37-year-old netminder would return to NHL ice for 2022-23, especially after his offseason trade to the Chicago Blackhawks and ensuing retirement rumors. The answer to that query appears to be yes, with Fleury saying today he’d “like to play another season” after this one.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Predators reassign Cody Glass to AHL

Soon after finally recording his first point with the Nashville Predators, the team announced that it reassigned forward Cody Glass to the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals. Now 23 years old, Glass, who was drafted sixth overall in 2017 by the Vegas Golden Knights, found his way to Nashville this past offseason by way of a three-way trade, coming as the principal return to Nashville in exchange for defenseman Ryan Ellis, who ended up in Philadelphia. Glass never really translated his dominant two-way game from the juniors and minors into the NHL over two seasons in Vegas, and the team opted to move on.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL announces 2022 Global Series

The NHL is going overseas again. The league announced the 2022 NHL Global Series games, which will feature the Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets playing in European cities during the regular season. Two of those games will open the NHL season. The Sharks and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy