As Juneteenth celebrates its second year as a federal holiday, the Upstate New York city Harriet Tubman called home is planning many celebrations for 2022. Designated as an official holiday for the first time in New York State on June 19, 2021, Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. After escaping slavery herself, Tubman moved to Auburn, NY and was an integral part of the Underground Railroad, helping to bring more than 300 enslaved people to freedom.

AUBURN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO