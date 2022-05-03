ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpacas dressed as bride and groom steal show at wedding

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Alpacas stole the show at this couple's wedding - with the adorable animals dressed as bride and groom.

Newlyweds Sarah and Justin Springham were joined by the alpacas for a romantic photoshoot after tying the knot. Playing the role of the groom was 15-year-old black alpaca Marley - dressed in a white bowtie and top hat. His partner was two-year-old, sand-coloured Archie, who donned a pink harness.

They were part of an all-male troupe of five alpacas who entertained around 25 guests at the wedding in Narborough, Norfolk last Wednesday.

Alpaca farmer Krystal Humphrey, 38, said: "The couple had one dressed as bride and one as a groom.

"One was wary of the bride's long veil - he was a bit cautious of that.

"We had them in a pen outside. People had photos with them and were feeding them.

"The alpacas were all well-behaved. They like to meet new people."

Sarah and Justin, from Norfolk, have jetted off for an exotic honeymoon in the Maldives this week.

Alpacas have featured as ring-bearers at other weddings and Krystal said the animals are becoming more popular.

Krystal, who looks after 26 alpacas, said: "Quite a lot of people have alpacas at weddings but it's the first one I've done.

"I started five years ago with three alpacas and it's grown from there."

Credit: Ben Turner for SWNS.

