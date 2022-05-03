ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronnie O’Sullivan feat tipped to inspire snooker’s next generation

By Mark Staniforth
 2 days ago

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s record-equalling reign at the top of his sport can inspire a new golden generation of snooker talent, according to the chairman of the sport’s governing body, the WPBSA.

Jason Ferguson said O’Sullivan’s seventh World Championship win confirmed his status as the greatest ever, and will serve as an inspiration for those seeking to emulate the 46-year-old and his ‘Class of 92’ veterans Mark Williams and John Higgins.

“There was always that feeling that, in terms of the greatest ever, you looked to Stephen Hendry because he only played in 10 or 12 events (each year), yet still win so many titles.

“But this win over Judd Trump really takes Ronnie O’Sullivan above and beyond, and for me it means he has become the greatest of all time.”

The accomplishments of the trio have come in stark contrast to the performances of younger British competitors, with the current top-ranked domestic player, Sam Craigie, ranked a lowly 44.

And while Ferguson believes it will still take time for the balance to redress itself, he believes that when it eventually does so, the game will reap the benefits of the longevity of its current leading names.

WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson

“We’ve been redeveloping this sport for 12 years and what we had is a huge gap between those players who were performing to high standard, and those who were coming in young and interested,” Ferguson added.

“We are starting to see those young players break through, so it will happen but realistically we are probably looking at between three to five years before they can start challenging for titles.

“But the key thing for me is to see these younger players competing against the great players, and that’s what’s going to help them going forward.”

Ferguson insisted he was keen to draw a line under the incident in the opening session of the final on Saturday in which O’Sullivan reacted to a warning from referee Olivier Marteel over an alleged lewd gesture.

And Ferguson, who confirmed that no further action will be taken against O’Sullivan over that specific incident, also backed Marteel for intervening towards the end of the final frame of the session.

“Olivier Marteel spotted something that he felt he needed to warn Ronnie for, and he proceeded to warn Ronnie during the match, in the arena, which is the right thing to do,” Ferguson said.

“I personally felt the situation was handled very well by Olivier, and I think Ronnie knows deep down that Olivier is one of the best referees in the world.”

Related
Daily Mail

Michael Van Gerwen hopes to match 'huge ambassador' Ronnie O'Sullivan's tally of SEVEN World Championships... but admits it's a 'bit too far away at the moment' due to level of competition in darts compared with snooker

Michael van Gerwen would like to match Ronnie O'Sullivan's tally of seven World Championships, but admits it will be tough given the quality of his darts rivals. The three-time World Darts Champion missed out on a chance for a fourth this January after returning a positive coronavirus test in the build-up to the event.
GOLF
BBC

Watch: World Seniors Snooker Championship - Judge v Filtness

Fresh off the back of the World Snooker Championship, it is the turn of the seniors to take centre stage at the world famous Crucible. The best players, who are all 40 years old and over, will battle it out in an increased field of 24 competitors to be crowned the Seniors Snooker Championship.
SPORTS
Jason Ferguson
The Independent

Illness rules Andy Murray out of Madrid Open clash with Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray has pulled out of his third-round clash with Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open because of illness.It is another unfortunate blow for the former world number one, who defeated Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday for one of the best wins of his comeback and had been looking forward to a first clash with his long-time rival for more than five years.A post on the tournament’s Twitter feed read: “Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illness. We wish you a speedy recovery Andy Murray!”Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Lee Westwood follows in Phil Mickelson’s footsteps with controversial Super Golf League request

The Saudi-backed Super Golf League has caused all sorts of controversy in the sport. The PGA Tour, desiring zero competitors, has lashed out at the league while threatening a lifetime ban to any players who switched sides. Some stars, such as Phil Mickelson, became so engulfed in the league, which promised large amounts of prize money, that it eventually resulted in a tarnished reputation. Mickelson made some comments that he instantly regretted about the league. Clearly, players who get involved with the Super Golf League are doing so at great risk to their legacies. On Wednesday, former world no. 1 Lee Westwood made a shocking decision involving the rival league, following in the footsteps of Mickelson, as reported by ESPN.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as a sort of golden boy of golf. Here, though, we’re actually focusing on Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll. Perhaps, however, a brief recap on the golfer is needed for those without context, Rory’s youthful-tilted-stardom was way back in the early portions of his professional career. The Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if he can take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over, what is more important for McIlroy is that he has got a lovely life ahead of him with his significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Richard Bland, the 500th DP World Tour start

Great result for Richard Bland that reaches his 500th DP World Tour appearance at the 2022 Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett. "I can still remember pretty much every shot. Certainly the back nine, most of the last day. This place now is somewhere that will always be very,...
GOLF
