ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voices: What are the mathematical chances two Tory MPs would tweet the exact same thing?

By Kit Yates
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33j1yZ_0fRbCMfG00

Last week, there was outrage from parliamentarians on both sides of the house over the treatment of Angela Rayner in the Mail on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter :

“As much as I disagree with Angela Rayner on almost every political issue I respect her as a parliamentarian and deplore the misogyny directed at her anonymously today.”

Others in his party quickly followed suit. Culture minister Nadine Dorries offered a take 16 minutes later that was exactly the same – word for word, letter for letter.

Technology minister Chris Philip, when later interviewed on Sky News claimed the identical messages were completely natural: “There’s nothing surprising that two colleagues in government have exactly the same view and have the same words.”

Sky News interviewer Niall Paterson retorted: “There’s nothing surprising about two human beings sitting down at the keyboard and tapping out the exact same sentence construction? Honestly, you’re trying to maintain the Culture Secretary didn’t copy and paste this, this wasn’t something that was sent to her?”

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

In 2020, Conservative MPs were caught tweeting out almost identical wordings during the controversy over Dominic Cummings violating Covid lockdowns. Just a few weeks ago they were again mocked for tweeting identikit messages in support of Boris Johnson.

Perhaps Nadine Dorries is being unfairly maligned as disingenuous when, in fact, the identical message was pure coincidence. But what are the chances?

To figure that out, we need to calculate the probability of two people writing the exact same tweet (within twenty minutes of each other) if they hadn’t either copied each other or copied from the same source.

This is a difficult thing to quantify. We could start by thinking about the number of possible tweets that could be constructed. Using just the 26 letters of the English language and the space, with 280 characters per tweet, we could construct 27 280 ≈ 10 400 possible different tweets. That’s an astronomically large number. Most of them would be nonsense though.

For real, comprehensible sentences we need to borrow a result from information theory, which deals with the analysis and communication of digital information. The theory suggests there are roughly 2 280x1.1 ≈ 10 93 different meaningful English tweets that could be composed. Still a ridiculously, infeasibly vast number. The probability of two completely independently composed tweets matching exactly is so small as to be effectively impossible.

But, we know they were tweeting about the same subject and purportedly share similar views. This is difficult to account for and here we can’t use maths alone to compare. Fortunately, there is still a way: Google.

When Malcolm Coulthard, a forensic linguist at Aston University, needed to do the same comparison in a court case to prove how unlikely it would be for the same sentence to be constructed independently by two different people, he used Google to make his point.

He came up with the sentence “I asked her if I could carry her bags.” He started by googling “I asked” and got over 2 million hits. Then he tried “I asked her” and got nearly 300,000. You can see how the number of hits decreases with the length of the sentence in the table below. By the time he’d googled the complete 9-word sentence there were no hits.

With a sentence as short as nine words there were no matching results to be found on the internet. This is how modern-day plagiarism apps work when students turn in essays. If the software finds a match between sufficiently long chunks of text then markers are alerted to these suspicious cases.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

But this was almost 20 years ago. To double-check I carried out the same experiment with the sentence “What are the chances of two people writing the same tweet”. This time, by the time I reached the eighth word Google had run out of matches.

So the maths seems to suggest that it is extremely unlikely that Nadine Dorries and Boris Johnson composed exactly the same tweet independently. Instead it hints that the tweets are more likely part of a carefully stage-managed response that reeks of disingenuity.

When people question the sincerity of Conservative MPs’ apologies over partygate this is why. It doesn’t feel heartfelt. It feels constructed and artificial – the action of a party saying what they think people want to hear, not what they genuinely feel.

Kit Yates is director of the Centre for Mathematical Biology at the University of Bath and author of The Maths of Life and Death

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Councillors vote to remove Andrew’s freedom of York

Councillors have voted to strip the Duke of York his freedom of that city and called for him to have his dukedom removed.Lib Dem, Labour, Tory, Green and independent councillors came together to vote unanimously for the motion at York Racecourse on Wednesday, with members of the public joining in the chorus of condemnation for the duke.Many of those who spoke at the 30-minute meeting said they wanted Andrew to relinquish his Duke of York title and remove what Labour councillor Aisling Musson called “his stain of an association with this city”.They said that, if the duke failed to act,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
The Independent

Local elections: Former Tory minister reveals he voted Labour for first time since 1997

Former Conservative minister Nick Boles has revealed he voted Labour for the first time since Tony Blair’s 1997 general election landslide.It comes as polling stations closed in the local elections across England, Scotland, and Wales, with voters casting their ballots in thousands of council seats to select local representatives.Mr Boles – the former Tory MP for Grantham and Stamford – tweeted earlier on Thursday: “First time I’ve voted Labour since an equally glorious May morning in 1997”.Mr Boles, who served in David Cameron’s government, quit the Conservatives in April 2019, after accusing his former party of failing to compromise over...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Sky News#Covid
The Guardian

Defensive Starmer chokes at chance to own the curry

At least no fridges were involved. On Tuesday, it had been Boris Johnson who got the Good Morning Britain treatment. A tough, no-bullshit interview with Susanna Reid that had found The Convict shorter than usual on convincing answers. On Wednesday, it was Keir Starmer’s turn. And if the leader of the opposition had hoped he would be in for an easier ride, he was in for a big disappointment. There were to be no concessions for being trustworthy and not having spent the past five years trying to avoid the programme. Come the end, he too was begging for the exit. Albeit with rather more dignity intact than Johnson. Small consolation.
BORIS JOHNSON
The Independent

Putin cancer rumours grow amid signs of ill health, as ‘insider’ report suggests he could hand over power

Experts are keenly watching Vladimir Putin’s public appearances for further signs of ill health, amid rumours attributed to a Kremlin insider that the Russian president is due to undergo surgery, possibly for cancer. The rumours appear to have originated with the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR, which claimed that Mr Putin’s doctors have warned him the surgery might incapacitate him for “a short time”, and that during this period the president will briefly hand over the reins of power to an aide.There has been no official confirmation regarding Mr Putin’s alleged ill health — the Kremlin has...
HEALTH
The Independent

Tech regulator to get new powers in bid to boost competition, minister says

Tech giants with deep-rooted market power will have to abide by new “fair-play” rules to drive up competition, under plans confirmed by the Government.The UK’s new technology regulator will also be granted fresh powers to issue fines of up to 10% of turnover for non-compliance, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.However it is unclear when exactly the changes will come into force, as the Government has only said the necessary legislation will be introduced “in due course”.The Digital Markets Unit (DMU) swung into action in April last year, with the aim of boosting online competition for...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

A week off social media reduces depression and anxiety – research

Taking a break from social media for as little as a week can reduce depression and anxiety, according to new research.People who took a break from platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for seven days reported an increased sense of wellbeing, a study by the University of Bath found.Researchers split a sample of 154 people aged 18 to 72 into two groups – one of which was banned from social media while the other was not.On average, participants used social media for eight hours a week.Participants were quizzed on their baseline levels of anxiety and depression, and their...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Charles hosts lunch for British Overseas Territories speakers’ visit

The speaker of the House of Commons and his counterparts from the British Overseas Territories (OTs) have met with The Prince of Wales for a special lunch as part of a three-day conference.Charles hosted Sir Lindsay Hoyle and speakers from Anguilla, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Montserrat, Saint Helena, Turks and Caicos Islands, as well as a representative from Gibraltar, at his official residence, Clarence House, on Thursday.The group spent time chatting with the prince and toured the gardens during the two-hour visit while in the UK for an inaugural speaker-led conference instigated by Sir Lindsay.The speakers are meeting to discuss a...
U.K.
BBC

Local elections: Walsall voters on issues that matter to them

Voters in many parts of Walsall go to the polls this week in elections that will decide who will control millions of pounds of taxpayers' money and make key decisions over local services. A third of seats, 21 in total, will be contested on Walsall Council, with the Conservative Party...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Frustration at Met as Boris Johnson not sent key Partygate questionnaire

Officials under police investigation over lockdown breaches in Downing Street have expressed frustration after it emerged that Boris Johnson has not yet received a questionnaire for at least one key leaving do. Amid growing anger at what one official branded a “scattergun approach” by Scotland Yard – including different people...
POLITICS
The Independent

How accurate are lateral flow tests?

Free Covid-19 testing for most groups has ended under England’s plans to live with coronavirus.In an announcement on Tuesday 29 March, health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said that those at risk of serious illness from Covid-19 will continue to get free tests if they develop symptoms of the virus.NHS staff and adult social care staff and those in other “high-risk settings” will also continue to be eligible.Lateral flow tests are currently still available to order from the government website.But how accurate are these at-home tests in determining whether or not you have Covid?According to a meta-analysis of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson to evoke Churchill as he tells Ukrainian parliament this is country’s ‘finest hour’

Boris Johnson will evoke Britain’s struggle with Nazi Germany as he tells Ukraine’s parliament that their country’s resistance of Russian invasion is its “finest hour”.The prime minister will be the first western leader to address the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv by video link, almost two months after president Volodymyr Zelensky gave his own message to the House of Commons.Mr Johnson will say that the UK is “proud to be among Ukraine’s friends” and will announce a new £300m package of defensive military aid, including electronic warfare kit, a counter-battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night-vision devices.In his live...
POLITICS
BBC

Elections 2022: Polls open in Welsh council elections

Polls have opened in the Welsh local elections with 1,160 seats up for grabs across the country's 22 councils. About 2.2 million people can take part, including 16 and 17-year-olds for the first time in a council election. Polling stations will close at 22:00 BST. Councils will begin counting on...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

635K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy