Atlanta, GA

CBS46 earns 16 Southeast Emmy nominations

By CBS46 News Staff
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The CBS46 news team was honored with 16 Southeast Emmy nominations Sunday, including its coverage of major news events like the Newnan tornado, the metro Atlanta spa shootings, and the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The Southeast Chapter revealed nominations in more than 100 categories at...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
Luay Rahil

The fifth richest person in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gary Rollins is known for two things killing rodents and throwing great parties. Gary Rollins used to invite hundreds of guests to join him and his wife, Ruthie, at their family's lush 1,800-acre ranch near Cartersville, Georgia. However, when Gary's father passed away, his children accused him of denying them access to their grandfather's money, and the family started to crumble.
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

Does 'RHOA' Newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross Have Kids?

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta introduces fans to its newest peach holder, Sanya Richards-Ross. The six-time Olympic champion joins the Bravo cast alongside Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, and Marlo Hampton. Before Sanya signed on to the show, news surrounding RHOA increased following Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams’ exits in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
ServingLooksATL

Dinner with a Side of History: Busy Bee Cafe' in Atlanta, Georgia

I enjoyed pickup from The Busy Bee Cafe' also known as "The south on a plate". The Busy Bee Cafe' is the only business from the era of Segregation that started and still stands on Hunter Street (now known as Martin Luther King Drive). The Busy Bee Cafe' started in 1947 during a time when Jim Crow laws adamantly enforced segregation between races. With limited socio-economic opportunities for African Americans during this time, Black entrepreneurs invested in the area and created thriving businesses that grew and created promise for the community! Over 70 years later, The Busy Bee Cafe' has transformed into a local favorite and an Atlanta staple for tourists across the country! The Busy Bee Cafe's commitment to tradition and desire to invest in their community is the reason why they are still thriving long after the days of the Jim Crow era. Thank you Melvin for such a wonderful experience, rich history, and delicious meals. Keep reading to find out what I tried at The Busy Bee Cafe'. My main courses were fried shrimp, catfish fillets, and fried chicken. The sides I choose were broccoli cheese casserole, collard greens, mac and cheese, cabbage, cornbread muffin, and a yeast roll. My dessert of choice was a peach cobbler. I sipped on strawberry lemonade and Arnold palmer The Busy Bee Cafe' is available for takeout or you can have it delivered right to your door right now via Toast Tab. They also have some pretty awesome merch to show your support like hats, masks, and tees Follow @servinglooksatl for more places to go and things to do in the city! Would you try the catfish or the chicken?
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Charlotte

Fast-casual Nashville-style hot chicken chain announces first two Charlotte locations

LA-based Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has plans to open 12 locations in Charlotte over the next five years, will put its first one in Plaza Midwood and the second in University City. The Plaza Midwood restaurant be located at Midwood Corners plaza, on the corner of Central Avenue and The Plaza. “Where the Subway used […] The post Fast-casual Nashville-style hot chicken chain announces first two Charlotte locations appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
realitytitbit.com

'Queen of Atlanta' Juicy is in a stable condition in the ICU

Little Women: Atlanta is a Lifetime reality series that has been airing since 2016. Monie, Minnie, the Salinas twins, Juicy and the rest of the ladies found fame on the show and became celebrities in their own right. Little Women: Atlanta follows the lives of the group of friends as they navigate their work, love, family lives and more.
ATLANTA, GA
Thrillist

The 20 Greatest Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

There’s no better feeling than starting the day off with a filling breakfast. Yet for whatever reason, our fellow Atlantans too often opt for a latte from the nearest coffee shop and skip out on all the great breakfast options that the city has to offer. Don’t be one of those Atlantans. There are plenty of incredible breakfast spots around the city that will help you start your day off on the right foot, from shops where you can grab a quick coffee, donut, or bagel to beloved local institutions that have been serving hot breakfast for decades and trendy brunch spots. Whether you just moved here and have no clue where to start or you’re an Atlantan who’s tired of frequenting Waffle House and Chick-fil-A, here are 20 fantastic Atlanta restaurants that you can visit to get some of the best breakfast in Atlanta. So whatever you do, don’t skip your morning meal—hit these restaurants up instead.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Little Women: Atlanta Star Shirlene 'Ms. Juicy' Pearson 'Stabilized' and in the ICU

Little Women: Atlanta star Shirlene "Ms. Juicy" Pearson is in the hospital, her team shared on Instagram Friday. "At this time Ms. Juicy is stabilized in the ICU," the statement, posted to Pearson's account, said of the 50-year-old reality star. "The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time."
CELEBRITIES
WABE

Direct cash payment program opens in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward

Applications are now open for the Old Fourth Ward’s new “guaranteed income” program. It’s intended for Black women affected by COVID-19 and living close to the poverty line. More than 200 Atlanta applicants will be randomly selected to receive two years of payments of around $850...
ATLANTA, GA

