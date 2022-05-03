ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is Texas' 'Bucket List Eatery'

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XaIXu_0fRbC5kA00
Photo: Getty Images

Fine dining may not be an every day thing, but it's good to feel fancy and special even for a little bit. Whether you're on a staycation or a fancy date night, "swoon-worthy" restaurants are fun every now and then.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's bucket list eatery. The website states, "Be forewarned: These spots aren't where you go to save money . These are the often-iconic restaurants where you'd go to celebrate a special occasion, brag to your foodie friends, or simply feel like royalty, if only for an evening. So where should you go to sample some of the best fine dining near you? Read on to find out."

According to Cheapism, Texas' bucket list eatery is The Inn at Dos Brisas in Washington. The website explains:

"As the Inn at Dos Brisas brags on its website, this is the only Forbes five-star restaurant in Texas. It sources many ingredients from its very own 42-acre organic farm, berry patch, herb garden and orchard, and the tasting menu changes frequently depending on what's fresh. Inside, you'll find decor befitting a Spanish country manor; outside, there are sweeping views of the rolling Texas countryside."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's bucket list eatery.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Royalty, TX
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucket List#Food Drink#Cheapism#42 Acre Organic Farm#Spanish
KXAN

Nearly 400 shark fins found at Texas restaurant, officials say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Game Wardens discovered nearly 400 shark fins at a restaurant in San Antonio. Texas Game Wardens with Bexar County, with the help of a K-9 inspection team, made the discovery at a seafood restaurant, a post by Texas Game Wardens stated. At the restaurant, police found 381 “whole shark […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
Mashed

These Are The Oldest Restaurants In America

Inns have sheltered travelers forever, like the Keiunkan inn in Yamanashi, Japan, opened over 1,300 years ago. The United States is a much younger nation and can't match that, but taverns, saloons, and restaurants have played an important role in American history. The oldest inns in the U.S. were built in the 17th century and they, along with their local taverns, were the central social hub of their towns. People gathered to talk about politics and social issues while enjoying a meal or a drink. Travelers brought news of other places, and people of all classes often mingled.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CultureMap Austin

This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
AUSTIN, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
983
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy