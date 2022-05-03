ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England star Jordan Nobbs facing anxious wait over Euro 2022 fate

By Pa Sport Staff
England midfielder Jordan Nobbs faces a nervous wait to see if she will be fit for this summer’s European Championship after her domestic season with Arsenal was ended by a knee injury.

The 29-year-old left the pitch in tears at the end of the Gunners’ 7-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday and boss Jonas Eidevall has revealed she will miss the Women’s Super League title run-in.

The Gunners play Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and need to win to have any hope of overtaking Chelsea on the final day of the season.

Nobbs will undergo more assessment this week to find out the full extent of the injury.

“Initially we have scanned it and unfortunately she is going to miss the rest of the season with Arsenal,” Eidevall said. “But it is an injury with ongoing assessment during the week. We will know more after they have looked at it.

“We have to wait and see, but it is so frustrating for us, most of all for Jordan not being able to participate at the end of the season. We can just hope that it is as good as possible.”

England are among the favourites to win the Women’s Euro 2022, which is being played on home soil.

Nobbs, who was in the most recent squad for games last month, missed out on the 2019 World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury six months before.

