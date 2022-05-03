ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Outdoors: Spring migration a long-distance feat for many species

By Matt Markey / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JyaCe_0fRbBuCP00

There are tens of thousands of people who come to northwest Ohio each May to witness the spring migration of birds.

Many of these individuals will pack their bags in a distant land, take a taxi to the airport, wait in long security clearance lines, and then board flights that will cross water and mountains in order to bring them to our piece of the map so they can witness this stunning natural phenomenon.

And the birds will fly here, too.

While past visitors to the region have included citizens from South Africa, Australia, England, and Japan, as well as those from most of the U.S. states and Canadian provinces, their travel itineraries hardly compare to those of the winged wonders we see along the Lake Erie shoreline and in the parks and woodlots across the landscape each spring.

These birds follow flight plans that were embedded in their DNA eons ago. They don't need Google Maps or GPS to determine the route they will take as they cover thousands of miles through the air and end up here at about the same time each year, with most of them stopping only to rest and feed before making the long leg across the open water of Lake Erie. By nesting time, many of them will end their journey in the north woods where their species has raised its young over the centuries.

Migratory birds are, without question, one of nature’s true wonders. Over the course of the spring, we will see many warblers and other songbirds that left their wintering grounds weeks or months ago to set out on a marathon journey that borders on the miraculous.

Avian biologists refer to these frequent fliers as Neotropical migrants — birds that breed and then hatch their young in the northern United States and Canada, after spending the winter in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean islands, or South America.

“Some of them weigh less than an ounce, yet they still make these huge flights,” Matt Anderson, a bird expert with the Toledo Naturalists’ Association, once described his fascination with these migrants. “It is one of the greatest things in nature, and we may never know why. You just marvel at it.”

They won't have any stamps on their passports to tell you where they have been, but some of these birds are already here, staging in the marshes and woodlots along the lake, and in Oak Openings, Pearson Metropark, and other oases of green around the area.

The birders will be here over the next month to take in the migration, as will those who are arriving for the Biggest Week in American Birding festival, which begins on Friday and runs through May 15. By identifying the species, experienced birders usually can tell where this long flight started, and where it will end before these birds retrace that route on the return flight in the late summer or fall.

Take the Blackburnian Warbler, which winters in the forests of South America, as distant as Bolivia or central Brazil, and then charts a course north to its breeding grounds, which could take this species as far north as Alberta. At just over four inches long from its beak to its tail, this marathon traveler weighs just half an ounce.

The Kirtland's warbler, one of the more rare species in the melodic and often colorful warbler family, weighs in at the same half-ounce yet it will fly from its winter habitat in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos and range north in May and June until it reaches its preferred nesting grounds in the young jack pine stands in Michigan, Ontario, and other woodsy sites around the Great Lakes.

Yellow warblers, checking in at one-third of an ounce and five inches from tip to tip, leave their wintering grounds in southern Mexico, Central America, and the Amazon lowlands and take a flight that brings them as far as the Yukon, Alaskan tundra, and the Aleutian Islands.

The banding of hundreds of thousands of migrating birds by the team at Black Swamp Bird Observatory has helped biologists delve into the mysteries of these incredible journeys, and the use of tiny geolocators has opened the travelogue of individual specimens. Audubon reported that one Blackpoll warbler wearing a GPS tracker covered 1,500 miles in three days.

Biologists believe a powerful jet stream-induced mass of air pushes many of the spring migrants along during their journey north. When they reach the shores of Lake Erie, they seek out a fresh hatch of insects to spike their caloric count and energize them for the next leg of the trip.

Warblers are not the only species making these marathon migrations. Rose-breasted Grosbeaks, which are larger, finch-like birds that display brilliant red, white, and black feathers and a large bill they use for consuming seeds and fruit, will winter as far south as Ecuador, and then fly north to near the Yukon to nest and hatch their young.

Kim Kaufman, executive director of the Black Swamp Bird Observatory, said one of the champions on the migration map is the white-rumped sandpiper. This shorebird passes through the Great Lakes region on the 11,000-mile round trip it makes each year from its wintering habitat at the southern tip of South America to its nesting grounds in the northernmost regions of Canada and Alaska. This species needs to begin its return trip in mid-July to cover that extreme distance.

Aspects of the migration and the study of this unique part of the life of certain birds will be addressed as part of the talks and lectures during the Biggest Week in American Birding festival. At 2:30 on Friday, festival participants will hear from Annie Lindsay, the banding program manager at Powdermill Nature Reserve southeast of Pittsburgh.

Saturday at 2:30, Ryan Jacob, a northwest Ohio native and the staff ornithologist at BSBO, will talk about the waves of spring migration. At 4:30 on Wednesday, bird photographer and guide Jamie Cunningham will deliver a keynote address on the secret lives of warblers. All three events take place at the Maumee Bay Lodge.

