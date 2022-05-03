Child Injured in Elevator Shaft
A child is in critical condition after getting stuck in an elevator shaft in St. Petersburg.
Fire Rescue says the child got stuck between two floors last night at a residence in the 800 block of Bridgewaters Boulevard Northeast.
A technical rescue team was called in to free the child. The child was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Initial indication is that the incident was accidental.
photo: Getty Images
