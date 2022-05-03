ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Child Injured in Elevator Shaft

By Read Shepherd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WGdJ_0fRbBlV600

A child is in critical condition after getting stuck in an elevator shaft in St. Petersburg.

Fire Rescue says the child got stuck between two floors last night at a residence in the 800 block of Bridgewaters Boulevard Northeast.

A technical rescue team was called in to free the child. The child was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Initial indication is that the incident was accidental.

photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Motorcyclist dies in Pinellas Park crash

A 38-year-old motorcycle driver has died after a collision with an SUV in Pinellas Park Monday, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department. Maria Maldonado Hernandez, 44, of Pinellas Park, was driving an SUV on 49th Street North when she made a left turn onto 126th Avenue North around 7:20 a.m., the agency said in a news release Monday afternoon.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pedestrians struck in fatal Valrico crash were runners, deputies say

VALRICO — The three pedestrians struck by a car Friday morning near Alafia Elementary School were runners, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. One runner died at the scene of the crash, deputies said. The other two suffered injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, though one was taken to Tampa General Hospital. Their identities and relationships to each other were not released.
VALRICO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaft#Technical Rescue#Rescue Team#Hospital#Accident#Fire Rescue
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy