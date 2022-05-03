ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mask On: Future Hits The Met Gala Red Carpet Hours After Dropping Deluxe Album & Kanye West Merch Collab

Future hits the Met Gala red carpet with his mask on shortly after dropping the deluxe cut of his new album I Never Liked You, which was accompanied by a merch collab with Kanye West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09p4h5_0fRbBMd300
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Last week, Future dropped his new album I Never Liked You and the immediate reaction showed a fanbase pleased with the outcome. The album features Drake, Kanye West, Kodak Black, Gunna, and Young Thug. The toxic platter served up in audio format is on pace to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Before fans could even pick their favorite track, Future blessed them again with the deluxe edition of the album and added 5 new tracks featuring 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Young Scooter, and Babyface Ray.

Alongside the deluxe, Future cooked up a brand new merch collab with Kanye West, which was released on ineverlikedyou.shop featuring tees, hoodies, and masks. The merch store also features a collaboration for a graphic Freak-Nik-inspired tee from Cactus Plant Flea Market.

To celebrate the success of the album, Future stepped out last night to the Met Gala red carpet and delivered one of Twitter’s most-talked-about looks of the night.

Did YOU know Future had MLK tatted on him?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbRc5_0fRbBMd300
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Now you do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XM1AX_0fRbBMd300
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

He also kicked it with Gunna and OBJ at the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQWPF_0fRbBMd300
Source: Arturo Holmes/MG22 / Getty

You can take another look at Future and his outfit below.

