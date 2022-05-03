Brew Detroit cranks up production of Cerveza Delray Oscura in time for Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is Thursday. And Brew Detroit wants to ensure you can skip the Corona and Modelo if you choose to celebrate.

The Corktown-based contract brewer in recent weeks cranked up its production of Cerveza Delray Oscura, the dark version of its flagship Cerveza Delray Mexican-style lager, to the tune of 100 barrels, compared with its original 10-barrel run earlier this year. The objective: have it canned and distributed just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Four-pack cans have been distributed throughout most of Michigan; most markets that sell Brew Detroit beers should already have it, said Dave Cicotte, director of sales and marketing. The original Cerveza Delray , of course, is already available year-round on store shelves, and Cicotte said a 400-barrel batch of it was "moved up a month" to accommodate demand.

More craft beer: Why Michigan breweries love 2022 being the 'year of the lager'

Cerveza Delray Oscura (4.8% alcohol by volume) has a light-medium body, is dark amber in color and has a balanced, roasted malt character. It's comparable to Modelo Negra, a dark amber lager produced by Anheuser-Busch InBev, but with more flavor, much like Cerveza Delray (4.2% ABV), in comparison to Corona and Modelo Especial.

The release occurs during a time when craft lagers are making a comeback , as more Michigan breweries release their renditions of lagers and pilsners, and more craft-beer drinkers turn to lighter, sessionable, lower-calorie beers. Lagers check all those boxes.

More: Short's Brewing Co. purchases Bellaire Inn in response to northern Michigan housing crisis

And with Cinco de Mayo — which commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War on May 5, 1862 — approaching, the release also comes as Michigan's weather warms up and the craft beer scene shifts to lighter, fruitier and more refreshing options.

Mexican-style lagers are known for being crisp, clean, light and low on hops, but robust in flavor, and best enjoyed with a lime slice. Other Michigan-made Mexican-style lagers worth trying include Verano from Wolverine State Brewing Co. (4.3% ABV), El Ligero from Griffin Claw Brewing Co. (4.5%) and Más Cerveza (5.3%) from Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Spirits of Detroit writer Brian Manzullo covers craft alcohol for the Free Press. Contact him: bmanzullo@freepress.com and on Untappd, bmanzullo , and Twitter, @BrianManzullo and @SpiritsofDET .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Brew Detroit cranks up production of Cerveza Delray Oscura in time for Cinco de Mayo