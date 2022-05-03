ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Brew Detroit cranks up production of Cerveza Delray Oscura in time for Cinco de Mayo

By Brian Manzullo, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16X0zT_0fRb9HJn00

Cinco de Mayo is Thursday. And Brew Detroit wants to ensure you can skip the Corona and Modelo if you choose to celebrate.

The Corktown-based contract brewer in recent weeks cranked up its production of Cerveza Delray Oscura, the dark version of its flagship Cerveza Delray Mexican-style lager, to the tune of 100 barrels, compared with its original 10-barrel run earlier this year. The objective: have it canned and distributed just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Four-pack cans have been distributed throughout most of Michigan; most markets that sell Brew Detroit beers should already have it, said Dave Cicotte, director of sales and marketing. The original Cerveza Delray , of course, is already available year-round on store shelves, and Cicotte said a 400-barrel batch of it was "moved up a month" to accommodate demand.

More craft beer: Why Michigan breweries love 2022 being the 'year of the lager'

Cerveza Delray Oscura (4.8% alcohol by volume) has a light-medium body, is dark amber in color and has a balanced, roasted malt character. It's comparable to Modelo Negra, a dark amber lager produced by Anheuser-Busch InBev, but with more flavor, much like Cerveza Delray (4.2% ABV), in comparison to Corona and Modelo Especial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELRP6_0fRb9HJn00

The release occurs during a time when craft lagers are making a comeback , as more Michigan breweries release their renditions of lagers and pilsners, and more craft-beer drinkers turn to lighter, sessionable, lower-calorie beers. Lagers check all those boxes.

More: Short's Brewing Co. purchases Bellaire Inn in response to northern Michigan housing crisis

And with Cinco de Mayo — which commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War on May 5, 1862 — approaching, the release also comes as Michigan's weather warms up and the craft beer scene shifts to lighter, fruitier and more refreshing options.

Mexican-style lagers are known for being crisp, clean, light and low on hops, but robust in flavor, and best enjoyed with a lime slice. Other Michigan-made Mexican-style lagers worth trying include Verano from Wolverine State Brewing Co. (4.3% ABV), El Ligero from Griffin Claw Brewing Co. (4.5%) and Más Cerveza (5.3%) from Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Spirits of Detroit writer Brian Manzullo covers craft alcohol for the Free Press. Contact him: bmanzullo@freepress.com and on Untappd, bmanzullo , and Twitter, @BrianManzullo and @SpiritsofDET .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Brew Detroit cranks up production of Cerveza Delray Oscura in time for Cinco de Mayo

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

The Real Meaning Behind Cinco de Mayo, and Why Mexicans Don't Really Celebrate the Date

Another year, another Cinco de Mayo, another controversial statement, another stereotypical campaign, and another upset Mexican. I wish we could avoid this altogether and celebrate the day for what it really is; maybe learn a little bit about its history. While Americans use Cinco de Mayo as an excuse to consume margaritas, tequila shots, and tacos, the holiday isn't actually celebrated by Mexicans or even Mexican-Americans. In fact, it's become in the states less of an actual celebration and more of a stereotypical mockery of Mexican culture that doesn't seem to want to go away.
FESTIVAL
93.1 KISS FM

How NOT to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

I love the fact that a portion of our society that is often beaten down and disparaged has a day to be proud of themselves. I also love the fact that many people get caught up in the fiesta and celebrate right beside them. It's a day when people really get to join together.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
Magic 1470AM

Cinco De Mayo History And Facts

Most Americans think Cinco De Mayo is about ordering street tacos and margaritas at their favorite restaurant. We've put together a quick history lesson and some facts about why Cinco De Mayo is celebrated. According to National Today, many people believe Cinco de Mayo is Mexico’s Independence Day. That would...
FESTIVAL
B100

Where Is Your Go To Cinco De Mayo Spot In The Quad Cities?

Every year many come together to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Many do so with incredible food, parties, and special events. The holiday celebrates the date of the Mexican army's 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. The Quad Cities has some great spots when...
DAVENPORT, IA
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit's Motor City Match awards 12 more small businesses with cash grants

Motor City Match announced Tuesday that 12 more small businesses in Detroit are being awarded cash grants from a pool of $500,000. The announcement, made at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters, brings in the 19th round of winners in the Motor City Match program, which supports small businesses in Detroit. It is a partnership between the city of Detroit, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, the Economic Development Corporation and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anheuser Busch Inbev#Food Drink#Beverages#Brew Detroit#Cerveza Delray Oscura#Corktown
AL.com

Cinco de Mayo 2022: No, it’s not Mexican Independence Day; Holiday history and more

Today – May 5 – is Cinco de Mayo. And while the day in the U.S. has become a time to enjoy Mexico food and maybe a margarita or two, it officially commemorates the day in 1862 when the Mexican army, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza, conquered the French forces of Napoleon III at the Battle of Puebla. Seen as a symbol of the country’s spirit and perseverance, the victory provided a significant morale boost to the Mexican people.
FESTIVAL
AL.com

Cinco de Mayo 2022: Margarita deals, food discounts to celebrate holiday

Today – May 5 – is Cinco de Mayo and that means plenty of people will enjoy their favorite Mexican food and drinks to celebrate. The day marks the time in 1862 when the outmanned Mexican army conquered the French forces of Napoleon III at the Battle of Puebla. The celebration, which is secondary to Mexican Independence Day celebrated in September, spread to the U.S. with miners from Mexico arrived in California.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Where to Find Cinco de Mayo Specials in D.C.

Unlike in May 2021, when restaurants were operating at 25-percent indoor capacity, this year’s observance of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla can be celebrated both indoor and outdoors without a limit on party size. Businesses across the District wasted no time announcing drink and food specials for Cinco de Mayo, which falls on a Thursday in 2022. Some food and drink deals are only available for Thursday, May 5, but plan for margaritas to flow all weekend long.
WASHINGTON, DC
MySanAntonio

The Rock was in Mexico to inaugurate his second tequila distillery

"I did not build this company with my founding partners to make a quick buck and capitalize on the popularity of tequila," explains the actor in the caption of the post. No. I built Teremana to become a LEGACY BRAND that positively impacts generations of our families and proudly serves generations of our consumers.”
DRINKS
The Detroit Free Press

Excitement meets ‘bittersweet’ for final Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle

The past will meet the future on Belle Isle early next month when the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix hosts its final running of the event on the island from June 3-5. The race isn’t going far — it’s scheduled to return to the streets of downtown Detroit, on which it was first run in 1982 as a Formula One race — but for those who’ve worked on the race since 2007 (as well as putting more than $13.5...
DETROIT, MI
Salon

Mole, "drowned sandwiches" and margaritas: Where a travel writer eats in Mexico

My wife, Morgan, and I visited Mexico for the first time in 2019, and ever since then, I've been dreaming of going back. Since we visited Mexico City last time, this time around we decided on flying into Puerto Vallarta and then driving to Guadalajara, from where we would fly home. The two cities are located in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, but are quite different, allowing us to feel like we were taking completely different trips.
TRAVEL
Essence

Kevin Hart Launches New Tequila Brand ‘Gran Coramino’

On the heels of major investment news regarding his other companies, the entertainer recently announced his newest venture: tequila. Kevin Hart is proving that he’s a jack of all trades and master of all. On the heels of major investment news regarding his other companies, the entertainer recently announced...
DRINKS
The Detroit Free Press

Owners to close beloved Ochre Bakery and Astro Coffee

Ochre Bakery and Astro Coffee in Detroit's Core City neighborhood is closing. The owners behind Detroit's much-loved coffee and baked goods business announced the closure Wednesday in an Instagram post. "Dear Friends, We have come to the end of this journey. It’s hard to really know what to say in these moments, but...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy