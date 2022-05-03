Democrat, Republican Michigan reps clash on what Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak means to U.S.

(WWJ) -- Early Tuesday morning, Politico published a leaked draft opinion showing a majority of the Supreme Court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Two U.S. Representatives from Michigan joined WWJ Newsradio 950 live to speak with Roberta Jasina and Jonathan Carlson about the leak that is currently shaking the country.

Democratic Congressman Andy Levin said there has never been a leak like this from the Supreme Court in modern times.

"It's just stunning that a draft opinion -- fully written -- was leaked like this," said Levin.

Levin added that this opinion will go down with a small number of other opinions as one of the most "profound setbacks for human rights" in the history of the United States.

The congressman also noted that this opinion could even have broader constitutional implications if finalized.

"I think there are many rights that we all take for granted as Americans that could be endangered."

One constitutional right that was mentioned was gay marriage.

But in the meantime, Levin says there are many fronts where people are taking action, including a ballot initiative to add abortion rights to Michigan's constitution.

"People need to be able to make decisions about their lives and women need autonomy over their own bodies," said Levin. "This is something that Congress needs to take action on -- that we need to take action on here in Michigan."

On the other side of the debate, Republican Congresswoman Lisa McClain told WWJ she doesn't think overturning Roe V. Wade would take away any autonomy from women -- because it's not about one person's life.

McClain said if it's overturned, it will be interesting to see what the states do.

"I think you'll have a lot of discussions, you'll have a lot of protests and you'll have a lot of opinions on it -- but at the end of the day free speech is what this country was formed on," said McClain. "I think it'll be very interesting. I think it will definitely be top-of-mind if this ruling does put the power back in the state's hands."

As far as the leaking of the draft opinion, McClain says she's concerned and is hoping the opinion will be finalized soon because right now there's just a "buzz of rumors."

"We used to be a land of laws and we had some respect for our systems and our court systems," she said. "The leak is very disturbing to me."

To hear the entire Tuesday interviews, download the Audacy app, favorite WWJ, and use the rewind feature to go back to 7:45 a.m. to listen to McClain and 8:30 a.m. to listen to Levin.