ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Democrat, Republican Michigan reps clash on what Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak means to U.S.

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MaHos_0fRb8pqw00

(WWJ) -- Early Tuesday morning, Politico published a leaked draft opinion showing a majority of the Supreme Court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Two U.S. Representatives from Michigan joined WWJ Newsradio 950 live to speak with Roberta Jasina and Jonathan Carlson about the leak that is currently shaking the country.

Democratic Congressman Andy Levin said there has never been a leak like this from the Supreme Court in modern times.

"It's just stunning that a draft opinion -- fully written -- was leaked like this," said Levin.

Levin added that this opinion will go down with a small number of other opinions as one of the most "profound setbacks for human rights" in the history of the United States.

The congressman also noted that this opinion could even have broader constitutional implications if finalized.

"I think there are many rights that we all take for granted as Americans that could be endangered."

One constitutional right that was mentioned was gay marriage.

But in the meantime, Levin says there are many fronts where people are taking action, including a ballot initiative to add abortion rights to Michigan's constitution.

"People need to be able to make decisions about their lives and women need autonomy over their own bodies," said Levin. "This is something that Congress needs to take action on -- that we need to take action on here in Michigan."

On the other side of the debate, Republican Congresswoman Lisa McClain told WWJ she doesn't think overturning Roe V. Wade would take away any autonomy from women -- because it's not about one person's life.

McClain said if it's overturned, it will be interesting to see what the states do.

"I think you'll have a lot of discussions, you'll have a lot of protests and you'll have a lot of opinions on it -- but at the end of the day free speech is what this country was formed on," said McClain. "I think it'll be very interesting. I think it will definitely be top-of-mind if this ruling does put the power back in the state's hands."

As far as the leaking of the draft opinion, McClain says she's concerned and is hoping the opinion will be finalized soon because right now there's just a "buzz of rumors."

"We used to be a land of laws and we had some respect for our systems and our court systems," she said. "The leak is very disturbing to me."

To hear the entire Tuesday interviews, download the Audacy app, favorite WWJ, and use the rewind feature to go back to 7:45 a.m. to listen to McClain and 8:30 a.m. to listen to Levin.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Senator Amy Klobuchar on leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion: "Complete chaos if this goes through"

The bombshell draft opinion published by Politico on Monday that indicates a majority of Supreme Court justices appear ready to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark decision establishing the right to an abortion — set off late-night reactions from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. One of those lawmakers is Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday that there would be "complete chaos" if the court's final decision matched the draft opinion, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito.
MINNESOTA STATE
WUSA9

Anti-abortion activist known for fetuses in home demonstrates at SCOTUS after leaked draft of Roe v. Wade ruling

WASHINGTON — After a bombshell Politico report that shared a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade could be overturned in the coming months, a D.C. anti-abortion activist now known for housing fetuses made a public appearance supporting the possible ruling. Lauren Handy joined throngs of protesters spanning all political persuasions Monday night encouraging those who would like to see the landmark SCOTUS ruling overturned to "keep fighting."
WASHINGTON, DC
KOLD-TV

Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(STACKER) -- One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Levin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Representatives#Republicans#The Supreme Court#Democratic#Americans
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy