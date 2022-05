BIG STONE GAP, VA-Kathleen “Kathy” Bishop, 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn. Born in Robbinsville, NC, she lived in Dayton, Oh. for several years and had resided in Big Stone Gap since 1969. She was a member of Robinette’s Chapel Church in Big Stone Gap. Kathy was a wonderful vocalist and devoted servant to the Lord. She loved to travel, especially with her sisters.

BIG STONE GAP, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO