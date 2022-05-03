ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI Raids West Bloomfield Home and Arrests 2 Wayne County Employees

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorruption probes in Metro Detroit are keeping federal agents busy. FBI agents Tuesday raided a West Bloomfield Township home and arrested two Wayne County employees accused of using taxpayer money to buy power equipment valued at $1.7 million they sold online for personal profit, Robert Snell of The Detroit News...

