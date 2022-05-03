ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This country music legend plans return to Illinois State Fair Grandstand after 21 years

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
 2 days ago

For the first time in 21 years, Willie Nelson will grace the Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage , with a performance slated for 8 p.m. Aug. 16.

The state fair announced Tuesday that the 89-year-old country music artist and his band, Family, would join the previously announced list of Grandstand acts that include Sam Hunt (Aug. 12), Demi Lovato (Aug. 13), Brooks & Dunn (Aug. 14), TLC and Shaggy (Aug. 17), Jon Pardi (Aug. 18), Disturbed (Aug. 20) and Sammy Hagar and The Circle (Aug. 21).

Tickets will go on sale Saturday through Ticketmaster, with Track and Tier 1 seats on sale for $50, Tier 2 seats on sale for $43 and Tier 3 seats up for $38. Blue Ribbon Zone passes are on sale for $105, with an additional $30 for a pre-show party.

Nelson and Family will be joined by Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Elle King, best known for her 2014 hit "Ex's and Oh's."

Illinois State Fair concerts: Illinois State Fair Grandstand concert tickets go on sale Friday. Here's what to know

Among the most recognizable musicians in the U.S., Nelson first earned notice as a country music writer in the 1960s before breaking out as a solo artist in the 1970s with his "outlaw" country sound. In 1985, Nelson, along with Neil Young and John Mellencamp, launched Farm Aid, which has raised more than $64 million to support farmers across the country.

He may be best known to younger audiences as an advocate for marijuana legalization, through his role as co-chair of the advisory board of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Rebecca Clark, the fair's manager, said that Nelson's advocacy for farmers, both in Illinois and beyond, made him a perfect fit to return to the fair.

"(He) is a true champion for farmers," Clark said. “I can think of no one better to help us celebrate our state’s number one industry during the fair. On top of his love for agriculture, he will be performing hits that fairgoers from every generation can sing along to."

Nelson had been a frequent guest at the fair during the late 1970s-80s. His first performance at the fair came in 1979, performing each year for the next nine years through 1988. After a year's absence, he returned at the behest of outgoing Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson.

He returned to Springfield in 2000 with a show at the then-Prairie Capitol Convention Center (now the BOS Center) before his return to the fair. Performances at Sangamon Auditorium in 2004 and the convention center in 2011 have followed.

Contact Zach Roth: (217) 899-4338; ZDRoth@gannett.com; @ZacharyRoth13

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register:

