ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

R-S mailbag: What got planted in Redding after the Carr Fire? Who cut the oak trees along I-5?

By Jessica Skropanic and David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 2 days ago

Ask the Record Searchlight is a newsroom-wide initiative to connect with you, our readers. If you wondered about something happening in town or had questions on a North State issue, please send us your questions. We'll do our best to answer.

Q. What happened to the acorns donated to the city of Redding after the Carr Fire?

A. Take a walk on the Sacramento River Trail, and chances are you’ll pass a tree grown from one of those donated acorns.

Hundreds — possibly thousands — of young oak trees growing along trails, in greenspaces and on public sites owe their lives to people throughout the North State who gathered, donated, sorted and planted acorns after the Carr Fire.

After the fire destroyed 229,651 acres of city and county land and wilderness in 2018, parks and recreation officials put out a call for acorn donations for the Re-Oak Redding program.

In 2019, many surviving oak trees — especially black oaks — didn't grow and drop acorns, Redding Community Projects Manager Travis Menne said.

Regrowth after fires can take decades or longer, so planting oak trees gave Mother Nature a boost, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRCJt_0fRb7cA000

But Re-Oak Redding program coordinators never expected the outpouring of nutty good will from people as far away as Mount Shasta. After sorting out the healthiest most-viable specimens, they still had enough acorns to pack two full-size refrigerators, Menne said.

City staff and volunteers planted acorns and grew more than 300 oak trees in 5-gallon buckets, then transplanted them along the Westside Trails, the Sacramento River Trail and in open spaces. Members of local environmental groups including the Shasta Environmental Alliance helped plant the young trees, Menne said.

More Ask the R-S mailbag: When's Whiskeytown Lake water level rising?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNsi7_0fRb7cA000

Hundreds more of the acorns went to schools — including Happy Valley Elementary School and Manzanita Elementary School — where students learned to grow and care for oaklings. Older students volunteered to help city staff and environmental groups plant the trees along the Sacramento River Trail, Menne said. “That effort also included hundreds of native plants and several acres of native grass restoration.”

Volunteers also planted hundreds of the acorns all over the greater Redding area — an effort so widespread it was too big to keep track of them, he said.

Visit the project website for more about Re-Oak Redding at bit.ly/3vRNaZv .

Why these oak trees along I-5 in Cottonwood were removed?

Q: Why did they cut down all the oak trees in Cottonwood by the truck scales?

A: Those trees came down as part of the California Department of Transportation’s Tehama Clear Recovery Zone project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lj9tN_0fRb7cA000

Maybe due to a traffic collision, a tire blowout or some other accident, drivers on Interstate 5 will leave the freeway. The project is removing obstacles so motorists will have a clearer recovery path, Caltrans officials said.

The $5 million project includes removing fixed obstacles like the oaks, grading slopes and widening the left shoulder to 10 feet where there is a third lane. There also is some drainage work.

The project encompasses a five-mile stretch of median between the northbound and southbound lanes, Caltrans spokesman Kurt Villavicencio said.

“There were 13 trees that were planned for removal, however small diameter trees and shrubs may be removed to facilitate the work through the median,” he said.

Work is expected to start May 16 and be completed by late August, said Tony Spilde of Knife River Construction, the general contractor.

The oaks were cut down by a subcontractor, who Spilde said is extremely busy and hasn't had the time to clear them off the site.

"If it's not possible for the sub to get the trees off the property by May 16, when we go in, we will move them around and pile them up and store them for the sub to come in and remove them," Spilde said.

Caltrans also is doing similar work from Mount Shasta to Hornbrook in Siskiyou County.

How Ask the Record Searchlight works

The live chat is brought to you as part of our newsroom-wide Ask the Record Searchlight initiative. Participate by sending your questions:

  • Email RRSEdit@redding.com using Ask the Record Searchlight in the subject line.
  • On Twitter, use the hashtag #AsktheRecordSearchlight or tag the newspaper at @BreakingNews_RS .
  • Post a message on the Record Searchlight Facebook page.
  • Contact one of the journalists directly by visiting the staff directory .

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook . Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: R-S mailbag: What got planted in Redding after the Carr Fire? Who cut the oak trees along I-5?

Comments / 2

Bull23
2d ago

Cal Trans should be called the department that wastes more money, this is a complete waste of time and money, fixing the drainage and making the shoulders safer is an ok idea but taking all those trees down and using safety as an excuse is completely wrong shame on whoever thought this was a good idea

Reply
3
Related
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
Motorious

CHP Dodge Charger Burned Rubber In Removed Video

Growing up I heard constantly about all these supposed secret sauce modifications police pursuit vehicles were running. The cops would of course deny having anything really interesting on their cruisers, but so many people just knew they were lying. Now in the day and age of the internet, everyone knows the secret tool for pursuits the police use is the radio and helicopters. But there are still some cop cars with serious balls, like the Dodge Charger Pursuit, even if it can’t hold a candle to the Hellcat.
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Shasta, CA
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Government
City
Cottonwood, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
FOX40

Closure on I-5 to impact thousands of Sacramento drivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ramp that connects two major, and very important, roadways will be closed starting Friday night. Caltrans is preparing to begin weekend road work on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento. The project will see many on and off-ramps on northbound I-5 from Highway 50 to J street closed. Caltrans said the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Trees#Volunteers#Carr Fire#The Oak#The Re Oak Redding#Redding Community
CBS Sacramento

Court Ruling Clears Way For Removal Of Homeless Camps Along California Highways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People who live near downtown Sacramento’s freeways say the homeless camps are getting bigger. “This is the worst it’s been,” said Kelly Morgan, who lives near an encampment. Caltrans crews have swept the homeless from state property in the area before, forcing campers to pick up their belongings and move somewhere else. “It’s probably clear for maybe a week to a month at the most, and then they start creeping back in,” Morgan said. Caltrans says these encampments put public safety at risk and create a danger for drivers. A fire last February was started in a camp under Highway 50...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Condors soar again over Northern California coastal redwoods

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. REDWOOD NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The endangered California condor returned to soar the skies over the state's far northern coast redwood forests on Tuesday for the first time in more than a century. Two captive-bred birds were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Car found in river near Mosquito Bridge

California Highway Patrol officials report they are in contact with the owner of the vehicle, investigating further to determine if this was an intentional act or not. A car was found in the South Fork of the American River downstream of the Mosquito Bridge Monday morning but search and rescue personnel have not yet located anyone who may have occupied the vehicle.
PLACERVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Sacramento

Buster Posey’s 106-Acre Butte County Property Hits The Market For $3.9 Million

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey is selling his 106-acre Butte County ranch. The asking price? $3.9 million. Listed by California Outdoor Properties, Springer Lodge is nestled about 150 miles away from San Francisco – right between Yuba City and Oroville. (credit: California Outdoor Properties) The ranch boasts “incredible” duck hunting, according to the listing, as well as “excellent” bass and catfish fishing. The main home on the property stands at 3,340 square feet and features 5 bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. A 4,800 square-foot barn, complete with a game room and other amenities, also stands on the property. Posey, who retired after last season, is moving back to his home state of Georgia. He already sold his six-bedroom, five-bathroom Lafayette mansion back in March for $9.28 million. See more photos of Posey’s Butte County getaway at California Outdoor Properties’ listing.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

1K+
Followers
466
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy