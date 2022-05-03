Steve-O is known for his antics on the reality comedy series "Jackass" and now he's bringing them to Shreveport live at the Strand Theatre on Saturday, May 7.

"The Bucket List Tour" is every ill-advised idea on Steve-O's bucket list and is not meant to be seen by children or the faint of heart.

"This is a convergence of all my worlds," said Steve-O. "It's a multimedia show where I do the highest level stunts ever. I kind of figured that you know, I'm in my 40s so there's gotta be a finite time left for me to be doing all this wild Jackass stuff."

These wild ideas have been sitting around in his head for years and some even decades due to being "too much" and in some cases completely illegal.

Steve-O has paid his dues making his rounds in the comedy club circuit developing the craft of storytelling and standup and is excited to be in theaters.

"Now that I've graduated to theaters, I really made the show way more dynamic with a huge video screen and screening footage," explained Steve-O. "I'm not kidding about that some of the footage has proven to be so messed up that makes full-grown men faint in the audience."

You can catch Steve-O continuing his antics on May 20 when "Jackass 4.5" premiers on Netflix.

His second book, "A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I've Learned From a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions" which will be available for purchase on Sept. 27.

Tickets for "The Bucket List Tour" at the Strand Theatre start at $40 are available to purchase at The Strand's website .

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: A 'Jackass' star is coming to Shreveport this weekend. Here's what you need to know