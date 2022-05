Monroe County Candidate for WV House of Delegates My name is Becky Crabtree. I am a teacher at James Monroe High School, an author, a former coach, a small-scale farmer, and an active member of the Lindside United Methodist Church. With the support of my family, I am announcing my candidacy for the WV House of Delegates, representing District 40, newly redrawn to includes Monroe and southeastern Summers County. A new district needs a new face, right? Here’s the back story of how this candidacy came about: My husband, Roger, and I enjoyed the Winter Olympics on TV last month....

MONROE COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO