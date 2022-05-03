ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Rocket caught, then dropped by helicopter in New Zealand test

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V86Md_0fRb3wi800

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Using a helicopter to catch a falling rocket is such a complex task that Peter Beck likens it to a “supersonic ballet.”

Rocket Lab, the company that Beck founded, partially pulled off the feat Tuesday as it pushes to make its small Electron rockets reusable. But after briefly catching the spent rocket, a helicopter crew was quickly forced to let it go again for safety reasons, and it fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat.

The California-based company regularly launches 18-meter (59-foot) rockets from the remote Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand to deliver satellites into space.

In this image made from video supplied by Rocket Lab, a helicopter hovers above as it attempts to capture Electron’s first stage in mid-air by helicopter above New Zealand, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Rocket Lab launched its rocket from a launch pad on the Mahia Peninsula. The California-based company regularly launches 18-meter (59-foot) rockets from the remote Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand to deliver satellites into space. (Rocket Lab via AP)

On Tuesday, the Electron rocket was launched in the morning and sent 34 satellites into orbit before the main booster section began falling to Earth. Its descent was slowed to about 10 meters (33 feet) per second by a parachute.

That’s when the helicopter crew sprang into action, dangling a long line with a hook below the helicopter to snag the booster’s parachute lines. The crew caught the rocket but the load on the helicopter exceeded the parameters from tests and simulations, so they jettisoned it again.

Supreme Court that rarely leaks does so now

The roller coaster of emotions was caught in a livestream of the event, with people at mission control cheering and clapping as the rocket was caught, only to let out a collective gasp and sigh about 20 seconds later.

Still, Beck hailed the mission as a success, saying that almost everything went to plan and that the unexpected load issue was a tiny detail that would soon be fixed, a “nothing in the scheme of things.”

“They got a great catch. They just didn’t like the way the load was feeling,” Beck said of the helicopter crew in a conference call after the launch.

He said a detailed analysis should reveal the reasons for the discrepancy in the load characteristics. He said he still hoped the company could salvage some or all of the spent rocket booster, despite it getting dunked in saltwater which they’d hoped to avoid.

Woman who went viral asking Mahomes to prom has died, school district says

Rocket Lab named its latest mission “There And Back Again” — a reference to the movie trilogy “The Hobbit” which was filmed in New Zealand.

The company described the brief midair capture at 1,980 meters (6,500 feet) by the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter as a milestone. It says making its rockets reusable will enable the company to increase the number of launches it makes and reduce costs.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company designed the first reusable orbital rocket , the Falcon 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Body found in Missouri well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Freethink

Watch a helicopter attempt to catch a falling rocket (Updated)

Update, April 28, 10:40 a.m. ET: Rocket Lab has pushed the launch back to April 29 to take advantage of more favorable weather conditions. On April 28, aerospace startup Rocket Lab will attempt to catch a falling rocket using a long hook dangling from a helicopter — and you can watch the whole thing go down live.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Engadget

Rocket Lab captures booster in mid-air with a helicopter for the first time

Rocket Lab has taken a huge step towards making its Electron orbital launch vehicle a reusable rocket. The company has successfully captured Electron’s first stage mid-air with a helicopter for the first time upon its return to Earth after deploying 34 satellites to orbit. To ensure that the first stage will survive its re-entry into the atmosphere, Rocket Lab re-oriented it into the ideal angle that would give it the best chances to withstand tremendous heat and pressure. A drogue parachute then deployed to increase drag before the main parachute opened up in the final part of its descent.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Lab#Ap#Electron
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Space.com

On This Day In Space: April 22, 2010: X-37B space plane launches on 1st top-secret mission

On April 22, 2010, the U.S. Air Force launched the super-secret X-37B space plane on its first spaceflight. This space plane is also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle. It looks a lot like NASA's space shuttle, only it's much smaller and doesn't have any windows. But the X-37B doesn't need windows anyway, because no one actually flies in it. It's completely autonomous and can even land on a runway without a human pilot.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Australia
CNET

NASA Mars Helicopter Snaps Dramatic Aerial Views of Rover Landing Gear

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Landing on Mars is hard. The Perseverance rover came through the experience in style last year, but the equipment that helped deliver it safely to the surface of the red planet faced a rougher fate. New aerial views from NASA's Ingenuity helicopter show the rover's parachute and protective backshell as debris on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Now Aboard the International Space Station

NASA astronauts Mission Commander Kjell Lindgren, Pilot Bob Hines, and Mission Specialist Jessica Watkins, and Mission Specialist Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European Space Agency) now are aboard the International Space Station following Crew Dragon’s hatch opening about 9:15 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, April 27. SpaceX Dragon Freedom docked to the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Rocket Lab successfully catches Electron booster with helicopter

ORLANDO, Fla., May 2 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab successfully launched and caught an Electron booster with a helicopter for the first time on Monday. "Helicopter catch!" Rocket Lab tweeted following the successful mission, called "There and back again." Following the successful catch, the company also conducted its first booster offloading,...
ORLANDO, FL
UPI News

Ingenuity helicopter captures images of its parachute on Mars

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28 (UPI) -- NASA released images of the parachute and backshell that helped the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter land on Mars last year. The pictures, released Wednesday, were taken last week by the 4-pound rotorcraft after engineers sent it on a hunt for the mission's landing gear.
ORLANDO, FL
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy