Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira makes the second defense of his title Saturday in the main event of UFC 274 when he faces top-ranked challenger Justin Gaethje. Their championship fight headlines the pay-per-view portion of the main UFC 274 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Oliveira is currently on a 10-fight winning streak and holds the UFC record for finishes with 18. The versatile Brazilian will face a stiff test from the rugged Gaethje, who has won five of his last six. His lone defeat in that span came in an October 2020 title shot against former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has since retired with an undefeated record.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO