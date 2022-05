The PS5 standby mode, or PS5 rest mode, is a sort-of-turned-off-but-not-really state that effectively puts the console to sleep without actually deactivating it. In this rest mode, the PS5 is capable of all sorts of special background features, at the cost of still drawing some power from your wall outlet (after all, it's still running at a reduced capacity). Because of this, you can use the PS5 standby mode to take the pain out of a lot of tasks by getting rest mode to take care of it while you're away. You'll never have to worry about charging a pad, for example, if you know what you're doing. Ditto for downloads. With that in mind, here are all the benefits of opting for PS5 Rest Mode over turning it off entirely.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO