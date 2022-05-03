How To Successfully Grow And Take Care Of Lantana Plants

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Long and dark hallways are the stuff nightmares and horror films are made of — and unfortunately, they can be a common part of non-haunted apartments and houses, too. If your hallway is, like homeowner Michael Schwebel describes, “eerily quiet and drab even during a bright day,” check out these six little tricks home stagers use to zhuzh up the long and narrow spaces, and see Michael’s total transformation below for some major brightening inspiration.

