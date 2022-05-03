ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Why You Should Stop Using Drain Cleaners In Your Pipes Immediately

By Roger Adler
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In this article, we explain why you should stop using drain cleaners in your pipes and offer alternatives that are safe for you and the...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drain Cleaner#Bacteria#Cleaners#Chemicals#Plumbing#Roto Rooter#The European Union
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
shefinds

This Is The One Salad Ingredient You Should Never Eat Again If You Want To Lose Weight, According To A Doctor

When you think of “healthy food,” chances are the first thing that’ll come to mind is a salad. With leafy greens, assorted vegetables, and flavorful dressings, salads can be a great go-to option for someone who’s looking into a well-balanced diet for weight loss. Whether you prefer to eat it as a meal or as a side, salads have several health benefits. They’re a good source of fiber, they’re rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin A, and they can even boost your metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy