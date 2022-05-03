ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Exhibit explores path to freedom in Americas

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new historical exhibit in Dallas with folk...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Did Black People Start Country Music? Here's the 4-1-1

The music industry wouldn’t be the same without the influence of Black culture. Legendary names such as Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, The Notorious B.I.G, and more have helped shape the way today's artists create music. Not to mention, hip hop — considered to be music’s most influential genre — was created by African Americans and Afro-Caribbeans in the heart of The Bronx, N.Y., in the 1970s.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Movie Backdrops Move Front and Center in New Museum Exhibit

Production designer Thomas Walsh quotes a saying well-known to scenic artists and designers: “If you really notice the backdrop, it’s a failed backdrop.” Mammoth paintings designed to depict everything from Mount Rushmore to an office hallway or an Austrian mountain range may have been created to fool the eye and fade into the literal background in a movie, but now they take center stage in a new museum exhibition that just unveiled in South Florida. Art of the Hollywood Backdrop: Cinema’s Creative Legacy opened April 20 at the Boca Raton Museum of Art and features 22 hand-painted backdrops from classic films...
MUSEUMS
DIY Photography

How to take classical musician portraits that rock

If you shoot portraits at all I can almost guarantee that you’ll get asked at some point by a musician to have some images taken. Whether you’re a professional or an amateur it doesn’t seem to matter. Musicians are generally hungry for photographs and need a constant carousel of images for their publicity and social media.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
ARTnews

Smithsonian American Art Museum Acquires More than 200 Artworks for its Craft Collection

Click here to read the full article. As the country’s preeminent institution dedicated to the cultivation and study of American art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum (SAAM) carries the unique curatorial responsibility of capturing the expansive and multifaceted nature of the nation’s culture in its displays. During a complex and often fraught period in United States history marked by social and political upheaval accompanied by changing perspectives, a mindful approach to growing a museum’s collection is one of the most visible ways it can tell important stories. This is the impetus behind a recent acquisition campaign coinciding with the 50th anniversary...
MUSEUMS
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Dallas, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Island Spot is another classy, independent restaurant with great food and reasonable prices. Their daily specials are something you should also keep an eye on. They are known for their jerk chicken and beef patties! If you're looking for some late-night eats after a night out on the town, stop by for their weekend hours.
DALLAS, TX
The Guardian

They got rhythm: the interwar British dance bands who pointed towards pop

In the 1920s and 1930s, boiling hot American jazz didn’t really suit the British reserve. So Britain created something of its own: the dance band, a regional variant whose seeds had been sown back in 1919 when the riotous Original Dixieland Jazz Band had arrived in London. They had played what sounded to British ears like banjo, clarinet, cornet and trombone all channelling different melodies at the same time. It had been confusing, but thrilling.
THEATER & DANCE
ARTnews

Chippewa Artist George Morrison, Influential Modernist Painter, Gets Set of USPS Stamps

Click here to read the full article. Paintings by George Morrison have been made into USPS Forever Stamps in recognition of his influence on the American art scene. Morrison will be joining the likes of Andy Warhol, Andrew Wyeth, Ruth Asawa, and other influential artists who have been honored with these stamps. “He would have been delighted, just ecstatic that he was chosen for this because he was a big fan of stamps—he liked collecting them,” said Morrison’s son, Briand, in an interview with ARTnews. “He would save the stamps he got when people sent him letters.” The Chippewa artist was born...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#Folk Art#Drums#African American#Fair Park
Digital Camera World

What is fine art photography and who does it best?

If you’re a portrait or wildlife photographer, the things you take photos of are dictated by the genre. While the job of documentary photographers and photojournalists is to capture real-life events, exactly as they happen, fine art photographers aim to capture a photo as they see it in their imagination – not necessarily as it appears.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Billboard

Wave Partners With OneOf to Distribute NFTs For Its Virtual Concerts

Wave, the virtual entertainment company where artists perform online as avatars, is getting into NFT collectibles to distribute in conjunction with virtual concerts. On Tuesday (May 3), the Los Angeles-based startup announced its first NFT collection to be distributed by OneOf, a music industry-focused green NFT platform. The two companies will co-launch a fan-edition NFT for Teflon Sega, a metaverse-born artist and producer.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
RideApart

2022 Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival Is Now Accepting Submissions

Are you a motorcycle filmmaker? If you are, then you may want to know that the Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival is now accepting submissions for the 2022 TMFF event. Feature-length films, shorts, narratives, animation, documentaries, experimental, or even virtual reality films are all eligible for consideration. The TMFF is now...
MOVIES
Complex

Folk Taps French artist Damien Poulain for ‘Everything Is Temporary’ Flag Project

Folk has linked up with French artist Damien Poulain to showcase its Everything Is Temporary, a flag-based project that focuses on three unique designs that question and explores the idea of home and belonging,. Shot by photographer Will Cooper Mitchell, the accompanying Everything Is Temporary editorial explores the meaning of...
DESIGN
NME

Poet Hanif Abdurraqib on curating at Brooklyn Academy of Music: “We’re building a world around the vastness of Black performance”

Poet Hanif Abdurraqib has spoken to NME about curating Brooklyn Academy of Music’s spring 2022 music series to “build a world around the vastness of Black performance”. Through multiple books, including Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes on A Tribe Called Quests and A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance, the National Book Award finalist and MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient has built a career focused on extending the “understanding of the multitudinous and global nature of Black performance.”
MUSIC
ARTnews

Toby Devan Lewis, Collector Whose Philanthropy Transformed the New Museum, Dies at 87

Click here to read the full article. Toby Devan Lewis, a collector and philanthropist who donated millions of dollars to New York’s New Museum, died on April 29 at 87. A cause of death was not released. In addition to the New Museum, Lewis funded initiatives at the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, the Aspen Art Museum, the Prospect New Orleans triennial, the Performa biennial, the Cleveland Institute of Art, the International Studio & Curatorial Program in New York, the Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan, and the Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Colorado. But it is the New Museum, where the...
MUSEUMS
NME

Bauhaus announce London Brixton Academy show

Bauhaus have announced a show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. The news follows the band releasing their track ‘Drink New Wine’ in March, which was the band’s first new music in 14 years. Their upcoming London gig is set for August 19, with tickets available starting...
MUSIC
WWD

2022 Whitney Gala and Studio Party Announces Honorees

Click here to read the full article. The Whitney Museum is bringing its annual gala and studio party back in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The event, set for May 17, will honor Studio Museum in Harlem director Thelma Golden — who began her curatorial career at the Whitney; longtime museum trustee Susan Hess, and artist Glenn Ligon, an alum of the Whitney’s Independent Study Program.More from WWDInside the Whitney Museum Gala and Studio Party 2017Untitled At The WhitneySpring Trend- Barbie Fashion Gala chairs include Paul Arnhold and Wes Gordon; Jill and Darius Bikoff; Brooke Garber Neidich and Daniel Neidich; Anne-Cecilie and Rob Speyer, and honorary chairs Judy and Leonard Lauder. The gala will begin with cocktails at the museum, which will allow guests a chance to take in the museum’s 2022 Biennial, “Quiet as It’s Kept,” a survey of 63 contemporary American artists. After dinner, the party will relocate to the nearby Genesis House (the gala is being sponsored by Genesis) where the night will continue with the younger-leaning Studio Party. Both events support the museum’s exhibitions and educational programs. Take a look back at the 2019 Whitney Gala and Studio Party
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy