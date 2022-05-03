ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

City of Aurora Hiring Seasonal Employees

By kanecountyconnects
kanecountyconnects.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Aurora is hiring seasonal employees in the Public Works Department. Positions are available through approximately mid-September (or earlier, if necessary). Employees generally will work from 7 a.m. to...

kanecountyconnects.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

Small Illinois Town Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Aurora, IL
Government
City
Aurora, IL
CBS News

Dollar Tree manager posted sign against hiring Generation Z workers

A Dollar Tree manager is no longer with the company after posting a sign at a Bremen, Indiana, store warning that it wouldn't hire Generation Z workers. The sign complained that the store was forced to close after two young workers quit. "My 2 new cashiers quit because I said...
BREMEN, IN
@growwithco

Hiring Part-Time vs. Full-Time Employees

There are different characteristics when it comes to hiring part-time and full-time employees. Here are five things to think about when deciding. It’s common to use a combination of part-time and full-time employees to meet the growing demands of your business. But when it comes to hiring part-time vs. full-time employees, there are a few differences you want to consider.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manual Labor#Aurora News
CBS Chicago

Tornadoes touched down in Oak Brook; DuPage, Will counties among others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather caused damage in parts of the Chicago area Saturday night. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Oak Brook, Illinois, Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed. Video from the Oak Brook Park District Recreation Center shows the tornado sweeping through the parking lot. The tornado touched for about three minutes down near the Hilton hotel and Willow Crest Golf Club with winds of 75 mph and a path length of approximately 1.9 miles with a maximum width of 60 yards before ending in Central Park Oak Brook. The storm left snapped tree branches and a few uprooted trees. One building also lost part of its roof. A bathroom shack at the Hilton hotel was also damaged as high school students arrived for prom. An additional tornado also touched down near Timberlane in Boone County, west of McHenry. Severe storms Saturday left more than 900 ComEd customers without power. According to the company, 35 outages left 930 of its more than 4 million customers without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday. Despite the storms, no injuries were reported. 
OAK BROOK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Jobs
97ZOK

WARNING! ‘Unusually Large’ Swarm of These Pests in Illinois All Summer

It's not uncommon to see these annoying insects this time of year, but the amount being reported already this year is staggering. While these are not insects that bite or sting, they are a complete annoyance and make any outdoor task unenjoyable. What makes it worse is that the sheer number of swarms are already the largest many experts have ever seen and warm spring weather hasn't even really arrived yet.
ILLINOIS STATE
Block Club Chicago

Mayor Blames Whole Foods’ Prices For Englewood Store Failure, Pledges To Replace It

ENGLEWOOD — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is vowing to bring another grocery store to Englewood as Whole Foods Market closes one of its only South Side locations. Whole Foods Market announced Friday the company will close the DePaul University shop and the Englewood store at 832 W. 63rd St., which opened less than six years ago as part of a pledge to bring more fresh food options to a food desert. Six stores are closing across the country, company officials said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy