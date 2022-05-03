ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Man charged after 9.5-hour standoff with law enforcement

By STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com
oswegocountynewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — An Oswego man was arrested and charged after he barricaded himself in a residence Monday. Marcus M. Miller, 39, of Oswego, was charged with robbery in the first degree, a Class C felony, criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child,...

Oswego County Today

Oswego Man Arrested Following Stand Off With Police

OSWEGO – Yesterday, May 2, 2022, at 12:51 p.m., the Oswego Police Department was dispatched to a residence on East 7th Street for a domestic dispute complaint. According to police, upon arrival, officers were told that a domestic dispute occurred regarding personal property inside the home. During the dispute, a male threatened family members with a shotgun. Officers made multiple attempts to contact the male, who refused to come out of the residence.
