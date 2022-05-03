Little league season kicks off

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite University baseball team is back in the ODAC Tournament for a third straight season. “We want to continue to elevate to that point where it becomes the new norm for EMU to be in the conference tournament,” said EMU head coach Adam Posey. “We want to feel like we play baseball at that level.”

