Baltimore, MD

Morgan News Hour: 5-2-2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during...

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Resident Wins $1M In Maryland’s VaxCash 2.0 Promotion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A resident of Baltimore City is a million dollars richer Tuesday as the final winner of Maryland’s VaxCash 2.0 promotion, the Maryland Lottery said. Gov. Larry Hogan announced the $2 million booster shot lottery in February, offering a $500,000 prize in Week 1 and $50,000 prizes in Weeks 2-11. The lottery will end on May 3 with a $1 million drawing on the 12th and final week. A Dundalk resident won the $500,000 prize. Everyone age 18 and older who has received all their vaccine doses and a booster shot in Maryland is eligible for the drawings. Last May, the state incentivized vaccinations with a similar lottery, awarding $40,000 prizes over the course of 40 days and a $400,000 grand prize on the Fourth of July. Winners will first receive a notification from the Maryland Department of Health, which will make multiple attempts to reach each winner by phone and email. Congratulations to the $1 million grand prize winner from Baltimore, MD! Learn more: https://t.co/uLF3IUQ8lK pic.twitter.com/bPEtid9eAZ — Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) May 3, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
Ash Jurberg

The Baltimore man who wants to give away his million dollar fortune

Stewart Bainum JuniorImage from WikiCommons images. Stewart Bainum Junior has done a lot in his life. He has run two very successful businesses, served for eight years in the Maryland General Assembly, and tried to buy the Baltimore Sun. Recently he has formed the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism with his family as a non-profit organization focused on local Baltimore news and statewide news in Maryland. Last year he created the online non-profit news outlet, The Baltimore Banner.
#Morgan Morgan#Morgan State University#Softball#Mental Health#Morgan News Hour
Baltimore Times

Morgan State University Names New Athletic Director, Beginning New Era of Leadership in Athletics

BALTIMORE, Md. (May 3, 2022) — Morgan State University President David K. Wilson today announced the appointment of Dena Freeman-Patton as the new vice president and director for intercollegiate athletics, overseeing the Athletics Department and Intramural sports and activities. The appointment follows a comprehensive and competitive national search led by higher education placement firm Renaissance Search and Consulting in conjunction with an internal search committee. With her selection, Freeman-Patton became the first woman in Morgan’s 155-year history hired to lead its athletic operations. She will assume her new role effectively on June 1, 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Oakland Mills’ Judson Lincoln IV is 2021-22 Howard County Times boys indoor track and field Athlete of the Year

Oakland Mills senior Judson Lincoln IV is no stranger to success on the track, one of Howard County’s best runners over several seasons. The veteran, committed to run at Virginia Tech, capped off his high school indoor career in style. He earned four gold medals at the MPSSAA Class 2A state championships, also securing four first-place finishes in the same events at the 2A West Regional. ...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Tri-City Herald

DeAndre Hopkins Suspension Works In Ravens Favor

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The recent suspension of five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins worked in the Ravens' favor. The Arizona Cardinals playmaker has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. That means Hopkins will miss over 1/3 of his team's games next season.
BALTIMORE, MD
First Coast News

Shemar Bridges ready for his shot with the Baltimore Ravens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Potter’s House and Fort Valley State University alum, Shemar Bridges, is getting a shot with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens signed the Wildcats star receiver as an undrafted free agent. Bridges says the Ravens like his potential, size, and how he moves around the line of scrimmage. He added the Ravens also like his blue collar mentality.
BALTIMORE, MD

