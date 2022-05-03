Three people injured in Powell car crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people were treated for injuries after a head-on car crash in Powell early Tuesday morning.

Rural Metro Fire – Knox County and the Knox County Rescue Squad responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Powell Drive at Brickyard Rd just before 7 a.m. All three occupants were out of their cars and one car was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived to the scene.

The three occupants were treated and transported to the trauma center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.











Powell Drive was closed for about one hour as crews cleared the scene and the cars were towed away.

