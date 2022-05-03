ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Alliance house fire displaces six residents

By Kelly Byer, The Repository
 2 days ago
ALLIANCE – A fire Monday morning at a multi-family house displaced six residents AT 249 S. Liberty Ave.

Firefighters were called about 8:45 a.m. Monday to the two-story, wood-frame house, said Inspector Guy Aumend. One resident was home at the time and another resident had just returned and alerted the person inside.

"It started on the first floor, in the first-floor bathroom," Aumend said.

The fire was electrical in nature, he added. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in total damage.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents with housing.

WASHINGTON, DC
