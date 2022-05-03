ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Providence Journal

2 drivers dead in RI crashes, one on Route 95 in Exeter, the other in Lincoln

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

Two drivers have died after crashes in Rhode Island early this week, the first on Monday night in Exeter, the second on Tuesday morning in Lincoln, the police said.

In the first, a Massachusetts man died in a single-car crash at about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Route 95 north in Exeter, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

The driver, 37, of Abington, was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said. His name was not released.

Two passengers, ages 61 and 30, suffered minor injuries, according to the state police. The car was occupied by three males; all related, according to the police. The other two men are from Abington and Stoughton.

The state police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The second crash was less than 12 hours later, shortly before 8 a.m., on Twin River Road in Lincoln, according to Lincoln Police Chief Brian Sullivan.

In that crash, a driver heading east on Twin River Road apparently failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road and down an embankment, struck a tree and rolled over, according to the Police Department's preliminary investigation.

Shortly before the fatal crash, which was near the entrance to Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the driver sideswiped another vehicle, Sullivan said.

The driver's identity has not been released.

The Lincoln police and the state police are investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department at (401) 333-8281.

