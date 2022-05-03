Abortion in Kansas could be massively impacted if Roe v. Wade was overturned. Here's why.

The stakes for an August anti-abortion constitutional amendment in Kansas have been heightened considerably after a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision indicates a majority of the court supports striking down Roe v. Wade.

The move to reverse the landmark case legalizing abortion nationally will mean the amendment will not only dictate the future of health care access in Kansas but also serve as the first major post-Roe landmark in the United States.

Abortion remains legal in Kansas, which has two abortion clinics in suburban Kansas City and two in Wichita, and the United States as a whole.

The authenticity of the draft opinion, crafted by Justice Samuel Alito and apparently backed by four other justices, was confirmed Tuesday by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Roberts noted the draft copy is not a final ruling and the court is not expected to publish its official verdict until June. Still, its publication by Politico Monday night was a landmark moment in American jurisprudence.

What happens in Kansas if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

While its shockwaves were felt nationally, the draft opinion resonated strongly within the confines of the Sunflower State.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote.” “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

In Kansas, Alito's ruling would leave the issue not just in the hands of lawmakers but up to voters themselves.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in a 2019 decision that the state constitution confers the right to an abortion, striking down a first-in-the-nation measure to ban dilation and evacuation procedures, a common second trimester abortion practice.

The move angered conservatives and led to a push to put a constitutional amendment before voters to state the constitution does not allow for abortion rights. Lawmakers voted in 2021 to do just that, controversially placing it on the August partisan primary ballot.

Anti-abortion groups, such as Kansans for Life, have insisted in campaigning for the constitutional amendment that their endgame is not a total ban on abortion but rather re-instituting abortion restrictions that have been struck down by courts over the years.

"No matter what the U.S. Supreme Court decides on abortion, as of now Kansas will remain a destination for painful late-term abortions and clinics with no health and safety standards – among the most extreme states in the nation," Mackenzie Haddix, a spokesperson for the Value Them Both Coalition, said in an email.

Abortions beyond 22 weeks in Kansas have been banned since 2011 and state public health data shows no Kansas residents have had an abortion at 22 weeks or greater gestation since the 2019 decision.

In a statement, Ashley All, spokesperson for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, the principal abortion rights coalition opposing the amendment, said in Kansas "there is very little protecting us from a complete ban on abortion."

"It is important to remember that abortion is already heavily regulated in Kansas. Kansas law already bans abortion after viability and government funding of abortion to name a few," All said. "We must work together to protect our freedom and constitutional right to make personal health decisions free from government interference."

Change in Roe v. Wade could affect Kansas primary turnout

Kansas is not one of the 21 states poised to immediately ban abortion if Roe is overturned.

But legislation introduced earlier this year in the Kansas House would do just that and while the bill was largely ignored in 2022, there remains significant uncertainty about what its prospects would be if the amendment were to pass and Gov. Laura Kelly lost re-election to a Republican challenger.

Over 60% of residents oppose making abortion completely illegal in Kansas, even in instances of rape or incest, according to a poll conducted by Fort Hays State University earlier this year.

Despite having polling data, the response of voters to major change in abortion laws "is one of the key questions in American politics," said Washburn University political science professor Bob Beatty.

"Both sides of the abortion argument feel that a radical change ... elimination of Roe v. Wade, will result in possibly a huge turnout among their side," Beatty said. "We just don't know. ... People need to be very, very careful about putting too much credence into either side who says this is going to totally energize their forces."

Turnout could affect the Value Them Both vote in August, which could in turn affect the gubernatorial election in November — especially if voters see Kelly as a check on a conservative Legislature, Beatty said.

"It's not this massive majority that wants to outlaw abortion, it can be very nuanced," he said. "So it could be that Value Them Both passes and that Roe v. Wade is overturned, and then it could be that it totally changes the November dynamic of who comes out and votes."

Gov. Laura Kelly urged caution about the ruling, noting it remained in draft form, but said in a statement she reiterated "I’ve always believed that every woman’s reproductive decisions should be left to her and her physician."

"I will continue to oppose all regressive legislation which interferes with individual rights or freedoms, and threatens the economic strides we’ve made in recent years making Kansas a welcoming place to do business,” Kelly said.

Kelly's likely Republican opponent, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said he would reserve judgement until the court issued a final ruling but said "it will not diminish" the need to support the constitutional amendment.

The development will almost certainly spark campaigning on the amendment, which had been occurring previously but remained largely in the background.

As of mid-February, the principle anti-abortion coalition, the Value them Both Association, had the financial upper hand, raising over $1.2 million in 2021. Of that total, $385,000 came from Kansans for Life, with a combined contribution of $750,000 from the archdioceses of Kansas City, Kan., and Wichita.

Meanwhile, the main organization opposing the amendment, Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, had brought in about $458,000. Of that, about 78% came from contributions from the national and statewide arm of the ACLU, as well as national and regional Planned Parenthood groups and Trust Women.

Wichita abortion clinics expect major impact

On Tuesday, no one was standing outside the Trust Women abortion clinic, the site of where Dr. George Tiller practiced the then Women's Health Care Services center in Wichita.

But five quiet protesters were outside of the Planned Parenthood a few miles away.

Ben Lee, who was holding up a sign of a fetus, said he moves between Planned Parenthood and Trust Women, dependent on the day.

"We hold the sign to let women know that there's a better choice if they want to keep their baby," Lee said.

A truck with pictures of infants sits across the street from Trust Women. But according to the director of the center, there are usually protesters outside as well.

"We have had people protesting at our clinics every day since we opened, so that is ongoing and relentless," said Zach Zack Gingrich-Gaylord, spokesperson for Trust Women. "the truth about access in our region and in America is 89% of American counties don't have abortion clinics. They don't have a local access to this very routine, essential and safe form of health care in their own cities. We already have an access problem."

Gingrich-Gaylord said Trust Women's window for appointments has decreased. They are now scheduling two to three weeks out.

"This is a critical delay for a procedure like abortion," Gingrich-Gaylord said.

Even if abortion remains legal in Kansas, he said, women coming from other states, including Texas and Oklahoma may overwhelm the system, making it difficult for Kansans to get care.

Even before the amendment vote, a ban on abortions in neighboring states would have a profound impact on Kansas.

Data from the Guttmacher Institute, a research group favoring abortion rights, shows as many as 7.7 million women would have their nearest abortion provider be in Kansas if the practice were to be banned in other states.

"Clearly, that's untenable," Gingrich-Gaylord said.

Andrew Bahl is a senior statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at abahl@gannett.com or by phone at 443-979-6100.

