ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Abortion in Kansas could be massively impacted if Roe v. Wade was overturned. Here's why.

By Andrew Bahl, Jason Tidd and Alice Mannette, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

The stakes for an August anti-abortion constitutional amendment in Kansas have been heightened considerably after a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision indicates a majority of the court supports striking down Roe v. Wade.

The move to reverse the landmark case legalizing abortion nationally will mean the amendment will not only dictate the future of health care access in Kansas but also serve as the first major post-Roe landmark in the United States.

Abortion remains legal in Kansas, which has two abortion clinics in suburban Kansas City and two in Wichita, and the United States as a whole.

The authenticity of the draft opinion, crafted by Justice Samuel Alito and apparently backed by four other justices, was confirmed Tuesday by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Roberts noted the draft copy is not a final ruling and the court is not expected to publish its official verdict until June. Still, its publication by Politico Monday night was a landmark moment in American jurisprudence.

More: Texas now has the toughest abortion restrictions in U.S. What does that mean for Kansas?

What happens in Kansas if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZpll_0fRb088c00

While its shockwaves were felt nationally, the draft opinion resonated strongly within the confines of the Sunflower State.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote.” “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

In Kansas, Alito's ruling would leave the issue not just in the hands of lawmakers but up to voters themselves.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in a 2019 decision that the state constitution confers the right to an abortion, striking down a first-in-the-nation measure to ban dilation and evacuation procedures, a common second trimester abortion practice.

More: Abortion numbers rise in Kansas, but patient counts from Texas and Oklahoma drop

The move angered conservatives and led to a push to put a constitutional amendment before voters to state the constitution does not allow for abortion rights. Lawmakers voted in 2021 to do just that, controversially placing it on the August partisan primary ballot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MeSB5_0fRb088c00

Anti-abortion groups, such as Kansans for Life, have insisted in campaigning for the constitutional amendment that their endgame is not a total ban on abortion but rather re-instituting abortion restrictions that have been struck down by courts over the years.

"No matter what the U.S. Supreme Court decides on abortion, as of now Kansas will remain a destination for painful late-term abortions and clinics with no health and safety standards – among the most extreme states in the nation," Mackenzie Haddix, a spokesperson for the Value Them Both Coalition, said in an email.

Abortions beyond 22 weeks in Kansas have been banned since 2011 and state public health data shows no Kansas residents have had an abortion at 22 weeks or greater gestation since the 2019 decision.

More: Kansas could find itself at heart of national abortion battle with lingering consequences

In a statement, Ashley All, spokesperson for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, the principal abortion rights coalition opposing the amendment, said in Kansas "there is very little protecting us from a complete ban on abortion."

"It is important to remember that abortion is already heavily regulated in Kansas. Kansas law already bans abortion after viability and government funding of abortion to name a few," All said. "We must work together to protect our freedom and constitutional right to make personal health decisions free from government interference."

Change in Roe v. Wade could affect Kansas primary turnout

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUyVw_0fRb088c00

Kansas is not one of the 21 states poised to immediately ban abortion if Roe is overturned.

But legislation introduced earlier this year in the Kansas House would do just that and while the bill was largely ignored in 2022, there remains significant uncertainty about what its prospects would be if the amendment were to pass and Gov. Laura Kelly lost re-election to a Republican challenger.

Over 60% of residents oppose making abortion completely illegal in Kansas, even in instances of rape or incest, according to a poll conducted by Fort Hays State University earlier this year.

Despite having polling data, the response of voters to major change in abortion laws "is one of the key questions in American politics," said Washburn University political science professor Bob Beatty.

"Both sides of the abortion argument feel that a radical change ... elimination of Roe v. Wade, will result in possibly a huge turnout among their side," Beatty said. "We just don't know. ... People need to be very, very careful about putting too much credence into either side who says this is going to totally energize their forces."

Turnout could affect the Value Them Both vote in August, which could in turn affect the gubernatorial election in November — especially if voters see Kelly as a check on a conservative Legislature, Beatty said.

"It's not this massive majority that wants to outlaw abortion, it can be very nuanced," he said. "So it could be that Value Them Both passes and that Roe v. Wade is overturned, and then it could be that it totally changes the November dynamic of who comes out and votes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1joyFP_0fRb088c00

Gov. Laura Kelly urged caution about the ruling, noting it remained in draft form, but said in a statement she reiterated "I’ve always believed that every woman’s reproductive decisions should be left to her and her physician."

"I will continue to oppose all regressive legislation which interferes with individual rights or freedoms, and threatens the economic strides we’ve made in recent years making Kansas a welcoming place to do business,” Kelly said.

Kelly's likely Republican opponent, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said he would reserve judgement until the court issued a final ruling but said "it will not diminish" the need to support the constitutional amendment.

The development will almost certainly spark campaigning on the amendment, which had been occurring previously but remained largely in the background.

As of mid-February, the principle anti-abortion coalition, the Value them Both Association, had the financial upper hand, raising over $1.2 million in 2021. Of that total, $385,000 came from Kansans for Life, with a combined contribution of $750,000 from the archdioceses of Kansas City, Kan., and Wichita.

Meanwhile, the main organization opposing the amendment, Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, had brought in about $458,000. Of that, about 78% came from contributions from the national and statewide arm of the ACLU, as well as national and regional Planned Parenthood groups and Trust Women.

More: AG asks Kansas Supreme Court to delay abortion case, so Kansans vote on Value Them Both

Wichita abortion clinics expect major impact

On Tuesday, no one was standing outside the Trust Women abortion clinic, the site of where Dr. George Tiller practiced the then Women's Health Care Services center in Wichita.

But five quiet protesters were outside of the Planned Parenthood a few miles away.

Ben Lee, who was holding up a sign of a fetus, said he moves between Planned Parenthood and Trust Women, dependent on the day.

"We hold the sign to let women know that there's a better choice if they want to keep their baby," Lee said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3xU0_0fRb088c00

A truck with pictures of infants sits across the street from Trust Women. But according to the director of the center, there are usually protesters outside as well.

"We have had people protesting at our clinics every day since we opened, so that is ongoing and relentless," said Zach Zack Gingrich-Gaylord, spokesperson for Trust Women. "the truth about access in our region and in America is 89% of American counties don't have abortion clinics. They don't have a local access to this very routine, essential and safe form of health care in their own cities. We already have an access problem."

Gingrich-Gaylord said Trust Women's window for appointments has decreased. They are now scheduling two to three weeks out.

"This is a critical delay for a procedure like abortion," Gingrich-Gaylord said.

Even if abortion remains legal in Kansas, he said, women coming from other states, including Texas and Oklahoma may overwhelm the system, making it difficult for Kansans to get care.

Even before the amendment vote, a ban on abortions in neighboring states would have a profound impact on Kansas.

Data from the Guttmacher Institute, a research group favoring abortion rights, shows as many as 7.7 million women would have their nearest abortion provider be in Kansas if the practice were to be banned in other states.

"Clearly, that's untenable," Gingrich-Gaylord said.

More: 'It was like the floodgates opened' when women began coming to Kansas for abortions

Andrew Bahl is a senior statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at abahl@gannett.com or by phone at 443-979-6100.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Abortion in Kansas could be massively impacted if Roe v. Wade was overturned. Here's why.

Comments / 6

Lewis Needham
4d ago

I am not a supporter of abortion but Roe vs Wade is long standing settled law as ruled 50 years prior by the Supreme Court and here to now is accepted case law. If the Supreme Court is to change accepted law with this issue then all bets are off from this day forward.Hint, plan on a one party dictatorship unless the Jan 6th commission TV hearings changes the heart of the heartless. Those who chose to live in tyranny also accept the slavery that is always the result. The sad reality of this is those who accept and aid this happening will themselves be subject to the same. History clearly shows this with Mussolini, Stalin, and Hitler. The lessons are there for those whom have chosen to learn.

Reply
6
Related
AZFamily

Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(STACKER) -- One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Kansas City, KS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Kentucky’s abortion law is the first in the US to ‘completely and immediately’ eliminate access

After state legislators approved a series of onerous restrictions against abortion providers and patients, Kentucky’s two remaining clinics will be forced to stop performing the procedure, effectively ending abortions in the state.Kentucky’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law at the centre of the US Supreme Court case that could upend decades of precedent establishing constitutional protections for abortion care.House Bill 3 will “completely and immediately eliminate abortion access in Kentucky by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Bob Beatty
Person
John Roberts
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tampa Bay Times

3 states fear travel nurse tampered with hospital patients’ drugs

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Supreme Court#Us Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Post Roe#Politico Monday#American
KAKE TV

15-year-old Kansas foster child who ran from care found dead

TOPEKA, Kan. — A foster child was found dead last month in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas, days after running away from foster care, The Kansas City Star reported. The child, 15-year-old Ace Scott, ran from a Cornerstones of Care Office in mid-April. The cause of death was not determined, but The Kansas City Star reported Ace had medical problems.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
ACLU
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CJ Coombs

Some might think the abandoned Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City is so eerie that it must be haunted

Missouri State Penitentiary.CosmiCataclysm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Abandoned places aren’t tough to find in Missouri. However, one certainly stands out among the rest – for both its bloody history and for the spirits who are said to remain. This abandoned Missouri prison has gained notoriety in the state and beyond, and for good reason. It just might be one of the most haunted places on earth. (Source.)
MISSOURI STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy