Atlanta, GA

Information for 2022 Jr. Hawks Summer Camps Presented by Adidas

By Pat Benson
 2 days ago

Hawks to host fun, safe and inclusive summer camps for five weeks.

The Atlanta Hawks today announced their Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by adidas will take place for five separate weeks this summer beginning Monday, June 6. The 2022 Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by adidas are for boys and girls ages 8-15 of all skill levels and will be the first in-person camps hosted by the Hawks Basketball Academy since 2019. The purpose of the Hawks Basketball Academy is to support the positive benefits attained through the sport of basketball by emphasizing teamwork, sportsmanship, hard work and having fun.

“Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by adidas is an impactful community program, which provides us the opportunity to meaningfully connect with hundreds of the next generation of Hawks fans through the game of basketball,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “We hope to ignite a lifelong passion for the game and provide a memorable experience to every Jr. Hawks camper.”

The Hawks will provide the ultimate basketball summer camp experience in a fun, safe and inclusive environment. Participants will receive professional instruction from Atlanta Hawks Basketball Development Coaches with an emphasis on the development of fundamental skills through group and individual skill instruction as well as five-on-five gameplay.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Hawks by growing the game in Atlanta this summer,” said Aneesh Ahuja, NBA Partnerships Lead, adidas. “Like the Hawks, we are passionate in developing and impacting kids through the power of basketball and the Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by adidas provides an exciting opportunity to do so.”

The Hawks will visit five different sites in the metro Atlanta area throughout June and July, with one week specifically dedicated to young female athletes (July 11-14). This week dubbed the ‘Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest presented by Gatorade’ is the first time the Hawks have dedicated a week exclusively to female basketball players. The Hawks Basketball Academy currently hosts programming for its Lady Ballers program, which aims to support youth basketball participation and improve the overall youth basketball experience for girls. The Hawks Basketball Academy will use the Summer Hoop Fest as a continuation of its programming for Lady Ballers.

The location and dates of the Jr. Hawks Summer Camp presented by adidas include:

*- Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest presented by Gatorade

The weekly camps will take place daily on Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who attend will receive a Hawks swag bag that includes a full uniform, the opportunity to participate in competitions for prizes and to interact with current and former Hawks stars as well as other team members.

In addition, Hawks’ partner and personal injury attorney Ken Nugent will be providing scholarships for campers through the Score for Scholarships program. Approximately 25% of all Jr. Hawks summer campers will receive scholarship funding courtesy of Score for Scholarships initiative sponsored by Kenneth S. Nugent Attorneys at Law. Since the program began in 2017, Score for Scholarships has provided access-to-play opportunities through Jr. Hawks programs to more than 1,500 Metro Atlanta youth. Since its inception, Ken Nugent has donated $28,029 to the Scores for Scholarships initiative.

“I’m proud to have been a part of the Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by adidas through my sponsorship of Scores for Scholarships since 2017,” said Nugent. “To be able to help provide a memorable experience for our youth through teamwork and hard work makes it all worthwhile.”

The Hawks and adidas began their multi-year partnership in December 2019. In September 2021, the Hawks and adidas joined forces to host the 10th annual Jr. Hawks Coaches Clinic presented by adidas, where more than 500 coaches attended the free clinic to learn from Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan and the entire Hawks coaching staff.

To register and learn more about summer camp opportunities and other youth basketball programs with the Hawks Basketball Academy, visit Hawks.com/SummerCamps .

Atlanta, GA
