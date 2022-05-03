ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creedmoor, NC

Center to celebrate first birthday

By For the News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 2 days ago
The Creedmoor Community Center will host a birthday celebration on Friday, May 6, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

CREEDMOOR —  Creedmoor Parks and Recreation will host a birthday party at the Creedmoor Community Center on Friday, May 6, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Free festivities include a DJ, bounce house, open gym, big-blue block build, and free ice cream and hot dogs for the first 150 guests. Tobacco Wood Brewing and Southern Snow Company will also have concessions for sale.
“We want to thank our 1,500-plus members and the local community for their support over the past year,” said Creedmoor Recreation Director Christopher Horrigan. “From fitness goals and weddings to birthdays, gym rentals and community programs, their participation and patronage bring purpose and life to the center.”
The celebration will conclude with an outdoor showing of the Disney movie “Encanto,” on the lawn starting at 8:30 p.m., sponsored by the City of Creedmoor Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Board. The City Parks and Recreation Department, DEI Advisory Board, and Granville County Human Relations Commission will be available during the event to engage with members of the community, answer questions and discuss upcoming projects.
Guests staying for the movie are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets for extra comfort.
For more information, call Christopher Horrigan at 919-764-1005 or email at chorrigan@cityofcreedmoor.org.

#Birthdays#Parks And Recreation#Fitness#Birthday Party#Southern Snow Company#Creedmoor Recreation#Inclusion Advisory Board#Recreation Department#Dei Advisory Board
