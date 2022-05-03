Democrats are losing Hispanic voters: Why? Listen and learn

Every day, I listen to the stories of my community while on the ground with canvassers from Mi Vecino, the voter registration organization I co-founded a year ago.

One I heard recently was from a woman who lives in Miami. She registered to vote for the first time. Why? Rents have gone up so much that she and her husband have been forced to move in with her older daughter. Mrs. Avalos hopes her vote will elect someone who understands what people are going through and has a plan for action.

I couldn’t help but shake my head when I heard her story. It was remarkably similar to those from the thousands of voters we’ve registered over the past year.

Polls from across the country paint a scary picture for the Democratic Party with Hispanic voters like Mrs. Avalos. A recent survey from Axios-Ipsos found that inflation is the top issue among Hispanics, and 32% said Democrats best represent people like them — a six-point drop from a previous poll in 2020.

Party leadership may be scrambling to learn why they are losing Hispanics, but the answer is simple: They feel their concerns are being ignored.

Close to 90,000 Florida Democrats have re-registered as a No Party Affiliation (NPA) voter since the 2020 election, 55% of whom self-identify as voters of color. As a Latino of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent who grew up in poor communities, I know what it’s like to have my problems ignored by politicians. We’re tired of being taken for granted and our votes show it.

As Hispanics, we sit left, right and center on the political spectrum. When I speak to other Cubans whose parents or grandparents lived under Fidel Castro’s regime, they’re afraid of the politics they fled taking root in America.

Still, Hispanics are not defecting en masse to the Republican Party. Just 14% of the voters Mi Vecino has reached have registered as Republicans. What we are seeing, however, are voters who are up for grabs. The feedback we hear from folks is that they see no difference between Democrats and Republicans and feel particularly betrayed by the former.

I worked for the Biden campaign in 2020 and have seen firsthand a Democratic Party strategy that is far too reactionary and de-prioritizes issues that are top-of-mind for Hispanic voters. The voters I meet are concerned with how to pay their rent and say solutions from Democrats only arrive at election time.

This sends a message that we are valued for our labor and our votes but not as people. The Democratic Party must do more to show Hispanics they are plugged into our needs.

Democrats can’t understand our needs if they aren’t even present in our communities. Each year, the Republican Party shows up to the Puerto Rican Day Parade, where thousands of Puertorriqueños gather to celebrate community and culture. Democrats, however, are nowhere to be found.

If Democrats truly represent the party fighting for a better, fairer and brighter future, they shouldn’t just parachute in when they need Hispanic votes. Even a minimal year-round presence would make a huge difference, allowing Democrats to build important relationships in the community and open their eyes to what voters experience every day.

I co-founded Mi Vecino because I know it’s nearly impossible to build a winning campaign strategy if you are out of touch with what voters want. Mi Vecino staff speak with over 1,100 people across five Florida counties every day. We are the eyes and ears of Hispanic voters.

Surely it would be cost-prohibitive to maintain a year-round presence, right? Indeed, that is the argument we hear against this strategy. But in our experience, it’s actually less expensive.

With a permanent presence in the state, Mi Vecino doesn’t have to worry about short leases or constantly training new staff. We hire people from the communities where we work, which creates jobs, helps build trust and, ultimately, social capital. What’s more, our staffers are paid a living wage, which means they have more time to spend getting involved in their children's schools and being active in their community.

Mi Vecino provides a space for canvassers to advance professionally compared to other programs where people are fired after an election cycle — right before the holidays, no less. We’ve already invested $1.5 million into some of Florida’s most disenfranchised communities, and plan to double that before Election Day.

Democrats need to combine polling with listening to get the complete picture. Voters are desperate to be heard. Their lives depend on it. If party leadership doesn’t shake up its strategy and listen to us, they are in for a red November.

Alex Berrios is co-founder of Mi Vecino.

