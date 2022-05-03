Mitch McConnell wants whoever leaked Supreme Court Roe v. Wade draft dealt with 'severely'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hopes whoever leaked a document indicating the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark ruling that determined there's a constitutional right to abortion — "will be dealt with as severely as the law may allow."

"Last night's stunning breach was an attack on the independence of the Supreme Court," the Kentucky Republican said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Politico published what it described Monday as a draft ruling from the nation's most powerful court, authored by Justice Samuel Alito and backed by a majority of the court's justices, that would overturn the 1973 Roe decision and let Kentucky and other states outlaw abortion.

The Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the draft ruling in a statement Tuesday and said it "does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."

The court isn't expected to issue a final decision on abortion rights until June . Abortion is still legal throughout the U.S.

McConnell kept his comments Tuesday focused on the leak and its implications, rather than on the sweeping, high-stakes impacts this potential ruling would have on people across the nation.

"One of the court's most essential and sacred features was smashed just to buy the outrage industrial complex a few extra days to scream nonsense about what the court might rule," he said.

The longtime senator also floated the possibility that whoever leaked the draft ruling could face criminal charges.

"This lawless action should be investigated and punished as fully as possible," he said. "The Chief Justice (John Roberts) must get to the bottom of it and the (U.S.) Department of Justice must pursue criminal charges if applicable."

McConnell pointed the finger at the "radical left" for this highly unusual leak of a high-profile Supreme Court ruling. However, the actual source of the leak is unknown at this point and McConnell did not offer any evidence for his assertion.

"By every indication, this was yet another escalation in the radical left's ongoing campaign to bully and intimidate federal judges and substitute mob rule for the rule of law," he said in his statement.

There has been speculation online and in the political and media worlds that both the left and right wings of American politics could have had motivations for leaking the draft ruling.

In fact, two legal experts told The New York Times the leak seems more likely from the right to lock in the conservative majority before someone changes their mind.

“I would be wary of jumping to a conclusion that the leaker is necessarily someone who opposes overturning Roe v. Wade,” said Richard Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, told the Times.

Still, McConnell doubled down on the theory that the leak came from someone on the left in a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday morning.

"For years, the radical left has attacked the institution of the Supreme Court. Last night, it appears their campaign hit a new low," he said on Capitol Hill. "Historically, the justices, clerks and staff (of the Supreme Court) have prized and protected the court's confidentiality. Justices must be able to discuss and deliberate in an environment of total trust and privacy."

"... Somebody, likely somebody inside the court itself, leaked a confidential internal draft to the press, almost certainly in an effort to stir up an inappropriate pressure campaign to sway an outcome. The radical left immediately rallied around the toxic stunt."

"Never before in modern history has an internal draft been leaked to the public while the justices were still deciding a case," he said. "Whoever committed this lawless act knew exactly what it could bring about."

Later Tuesday, McConnell told reporters in Washington, D.C.: "And I hope that the leaker — who is extremely likely to be found given the limited number of people who have the ability to access early drafts of (Supreme Court) opinions — will be dealt with as severely as the law may allow.

"And certainly the Supreme Court, as the most prominent law body in the country, would know what is the appropriate penalty."

Roberts announced Tuesday he has "directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak." He also said: "To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed."

McConnell insisted the Supreme Court's draft ruling on abortion wasn't the actual story Tuesday, telling reporters in D.C.: "And you need, it seems to me — excuse the lecture — to concentrate on what the news is today: not a leaked draft, but the fact that the draft was leaked."

In his original statement Tuesday morning, McConnell suggested "disgraceful" statements President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made after the leak, in which they criticized the draft ruling and how it would massively restrict abortion access in America, "play into this toxic spectacle."

"Real leaders should defend the Court's independence unconditionally," said McConnell, whose handling of Supreme Court vacancies in the presidential election years of 2016 and 2020 have been especially controversial.

"All nine Justices should tune out the bad-faith noise and feel totally free to do their jobs, following the facts and the law where they lead."

McConnell spearheaded the Senate's confirmation of three Supreme Court justices nominated by former President Donald Trump. The last of that trio, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, joined the court immediately before the November 2020 presidential election.

Since then, abortion rights activists and other people have said the high court was highly likely to overturn, or at least to seriously weaken, Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion it established.

If the Supreme Court does strike down Roe, Kentucky could quickly and officially outlaw all abortion services under a 2019 law the commonwealth's Republican-run state legislature passed that would be triggered if Roe is overturned.

The legislature also recently passed new, significant abortion restrictions this year that got national attention and are being challenged in court .

