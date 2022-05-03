ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questionable conservatism? Rep. Savannah Maddox wants investigation of attack mailers

By Joe Sonka, Louisville Courier Journal
A mystery group has spent tens of thousands of dollars over the past week on campaign mailers and digital ads attacking and supporting several Republican candidates for Kentucky's state House.

One incumbent, who has her conservatism questioned in the mailers, is requesting a formal investigation into the potentially illegal activity by the dark money group.

The organization behind the ads — Commonwealth Conservatives — has not registered with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, a process requiring groups to reveal the individuals behind a campaign committee.

John Steffen, the executive director of KREF, said committees making independent expenditures for or against a candidates are required under state law to register with KREF and report such spending within 48 hours once they exceed $500.

Despite not registering, Commonwealth Conservatives did report making nearly $21,000 of independent expenditures on Facebook ads and mailers for and against six candidates on Monday — 10 days after the Facebook ads started and nearly a week after mailers started showing up at houses.

Kentucky primary election: These GOP incumbents are facing well-funded challengers

One of the candidates being attacked in the group's ads is Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, who tells The Courier Journal she is filing a formal complaint with KREF so the agency can initiate an investigation into violations of Kentucky's election finance laws.

"I think that transparency is paramount whenever we're talking about attempting to influence the outcome of elections," Maddox said.

Despite being widely regarded as one of the most conservative members of the Kentucky General Assembly, the mailers and Facebook ads of the group suggest Maddox has "a troubling pattern of questionable conservatism" for "'anti-Trump' content" on Twitter six years ago.

With the May 17 primary election approaching, Maddox is a strong favorite for reelection against her Republican primary challenger Jarrod Lykins, who has run a limited campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9Omf_0fRazd9f00

Maddox isn't the only GOP incumbent targeted by Commonwealth Conservatives mailers, as the group is also attacking Rep. Samara Heavrin, R-Leitchfield, as being "two peas in a pod" with President Joe Biden over her previous support for a bill to increase the gas tax.

Sign up: On Kentucky Politics newsletter delivered to your inbox weekly

Other Republican House incumbents are getting favorable treatment from the group: Reps. Kim King of Harrodsburg and Kim Moser of Taylor Mill are receiving supportive Facebook ads, while their primary opponents — Tony Wheatley and Christopher Mann, respectively — are having mailers critical of them sent out in their districts.

Commonwealth Conservatives also reported supporting at least one other Republican candidates with mailers — Amy Neighbors, who is running for House District 21 in southern Kentucky along with four other GOP primary candidates.

The political strategy of Commonwealth Conservatives appears just as mysterious as who is behind the group, as Maddox and Heavrin are regarded as ideological polar opposites within the Republican caucus. Also, several small-government "liberty" groups are supporting Maddox and Wheatley, while strongly opposing Heavrin and King .

Maddox said she has no idea who is behind the group, which is why she plans to mail her formal written complaint to KREF Tuesday.

"I continue to dig and try to parse apart who it may be and what their motivations may be, but everybody finds this to be somewhat of a head scratcher," Maddox said. "So, I'm very much looking forward to uncovering something."

Maddox is also actively considering a run for governor of Kentucky next year.

Democratic primary: Newcomers battle as Louisville incumbent legislators fight to hang on

A message to the Facebook group of Commonwealth Conservatives was not returned. Nor were voicemails and emails to Majority Strategies and and Checkmate Strategies — two national political consultancy firms based in Florida and New Jersey that were listed on the group's KREF expenditure reports as placing their ads.

A review of previous ads placed by Commonwealth Conservatives on Facebook's ad library shows it had also advocated for two versions of a bill designed to reduce ambulance response times during Kentucky's legislative session earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the Kentucky Hospital Association — which spent $23,000 on ads supporting the same bill during the session — said the hospital advocacy group has no affiliation with Commonwealth Conservatives.

Without registering with KREF, Commonwealth Conservatives would essentially exist as a dark money group, because the public would not know who was providing its funding.

The process in which KREF investigates potential campaign finance violations can be lengthy, as it gives the accused party 15 days to respond to any allegations — which in this case would be after the primary election.

If KREF finds that a campaign finance violation has occurred, if can fine the guilty party anywhere from $100 to $5,000 per violation, per day.

Rep. Jason Nemes, the Republican chairman of the Legislative Oversight & Investigations Committee, told The Courier Journal that since Maddox is filing a complaint, his committee will monitor that process and not usurp the agency.

However, if that investigation "doesn't yield appropriate results" and the identity of those behind the group remains a secret, he said the committee could issue subpoenas of its own.

Reach reporter Joe Sonka at jsonka@courierjournal.com and follow him on Twitter at @joesonka . Support strong local journalism by subscribing today at the top of this page.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Questionable conservatism? Rep. Savannah Maddox wants investigation of attack mailers

