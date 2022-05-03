Afghan Whigs coming to Bogart's, and other big show announcements this week
On sale Wednesday, May 4
June 2: Tokyo Daniels, Madison Live.
On sale Friday, May 6
June 4: Saving Escape, Top Cats.
July 7: Mike Dawes, Ludlow Garage.
July 29: Tinsley Ellis, Ludlow Garage.
Aug. 6: Ron White, Hard Rock Casino.
Aug. 18: The Surfrajettes, Ludlow Garage.
Aug. 20: The Beths, Madison Theater.
Sept. 8: Incognito, Ludlow Garage.
Sept. 11: The Afghan Whigs, Bogart's.
Sept. 28: Satsung, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary. With Lua Flora.
Oct. 16: Awolnation, PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation.
Oct. 20: Travis Tritt & Chris Janson: The Can't Miss Tour, BB&T Arena.
Nov. 13: Juan Carmona, Ludlow Garage.
Nov. 25: Straight No Chaser, Taft Theatre.
On sale Wednesday, May 11
June 25: Ohio Craft Whiskey Festival, Karrikin Spirits.
On sale Tuesday, July 5
Oct. 25: Cincinnati Pops Orchestra with Common, Music Hall.
April 25, 2023: Cincinnati Pops Orchestra with Ben Folds, Music Hall.
Rescheduled
July 30: Greta Van Fleet, Heritage Bank Center. Originally scheduled for March 29.
March 1, 2023: Wishbone Ash, Ludlow Garage. Originally scheduled for March 2.
Sold out
May 8: Deftones, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. With Gojira.
June 3: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, Memorial Hall.
On sale now
Sept. 9-June 3: Cincinnati Shakespeare Theatre 2022-2023 season tickets.
May 26: Dada Life: Blood, Sweat and Smiles Tour, Madison Live.
June 4: Bohemian Funk, Trippin' Roots, Electric Indigo, Dead Humor, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.
June 9: For Your Health, Ball of Light, Tight Grip, Stall, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.
June 16: Helmet, Taft Theatre Ballroom.
June 19: Charger, Top Cats.
June 25: Mutant League Records 10 Year Anniversary Tour feat. Settle Your Scores, Madison Live.
July 9: Hellcat Matt Band, Calumet, Smoke Signals, Penfold, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.
July 17: Frankie & the Witch Fingers, Woodward Theater.
July 30: Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.
Aug. 9: The Godd*mn Gallows, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.
Sept. 8: Magic City Hippies, Madison Live.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer:
