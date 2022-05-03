ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Afghan Whigs coming to Bogart's, and other big show announcements this week

By Luann Gibbs, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

On sale Wednesday, May 4

June 2: Tokyo Daniels, Madison Live.

On sale Friday, May 6

June 4: Saving Escape, Top Cats.

July 7: Mike Dawes, Ludlow Garage.

July 29: Tinsley Ellis, Ludlow Garage.

Aug. 6: Ron White, Hard Rock Casino.

Aug. 18: The Surfrajettes, Ludlow Garage.

ALL the shows: Cincinnati's FULL 2022 concert calendar 🎸

Aug. 20: The Beths, Madison Theater.

Sept. 8: Incognito, Ludlow Garage.

Sept. 11: The Afghan Whigs, Bogart's.

Sept. 28: Satsung, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary. With Lua Flora.

Oct. 16: Awolnation, PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation.

Oct. 20: Travis Tritt & Chris Janson: The Can't Miss Tour, BB&T Arena.

Nov. 13: Juan Carmona, Ludlow Garage.

Nov. 25: Straight No Chaser, Taft Theatre.

On sale Wednesday, May 11

June 25: Ohio Craft Whiskey Festival, Karrikin Spirits.

On sale Tuesday, July 5

Oct. 25: Cincinnati Pops Orchestra with Common, Music Hall.

April 25, 2023: Cincinnati Pops Orchestra with Ben Folds, Music Hall.

Rescheduled

July 30: Greta Van Fleet, Heritage Bank Center. Originally scheduled for March 29.

March 1, 2023: Wishbone Ash, Ludlow Garage. Originally scheduled for March 2.

Sold out

May 8: Deftones, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. With Gojira.

June 3: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, Memorial Hall.

On sale now

Sept. 9-June 3: Cincinnati Shakespeare Theatre 2022-2023 season tickets.

May 26: Dada Life: Blood, Sweat and Smiles Tour, Madison Live.

June 4: Bohemian Funk, Trippin' Roots, Electric Indigo, Dead Humor, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.

June 9: For Your Health, Ball of Light, Tight Grip, Stall, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.

June 16: Helmet, Taft Theatre Ballroom.

June 19: Charger, Top Cats.

June 25: Mutant League Records 10 Year Anniversary Tour feat. Settle Your Scores, Madison Live.

July 9: Hellcat Matt Band, Calumet, Smoke Signals, Penfold, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

July 17: Frankie & the Witch Fingers, Woodward Theater.

July 30: Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Aug. 9: The Godd*mn Gallows, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Sept. 8: Magic City Hippies, Madison Live.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Afghan Whigs coming to Bogart's, and other big show announcements this week

