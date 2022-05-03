Morning rainfall totals top 1 inch, more expected Thursday

Steady rain beginning Monday and carrying through the overnight has led to another big soaking of rain across much of Central and Western Iowa.

Totals generally settled in around once inch between I-80 and Highway 30, with a band of one-half to three-quarter inch totals on either side.



The gray and soggy conditions also held temperatures down in the 40s on Monday, and the lingering cloud cover for most of the day today will keep temperatures cool until some late sunshine pops a few 50s into Central Iowa.

More rain is on the way Thursday and Friday as another big area of low-pressure spins across the central part of the country. This system is likely to take a track that goes a bit more to the south, so severe weather should again be kept out of Iowa.

The southerly track will also mean the highest rainfall totals will fall over the southern half of Iowa. Keep an eye on the forecast into Wednesday. As the low shifts around, the positioning of the highest expected rainfall totals will change.

Keep track of the changing weather conditions on www.WHO13.com .

