Iowa State

Morning rainfall totals top 1 inch, more expected Thursday

By Brett McIntyre
 2 days ago

Steady rain beginning Monday and carrying through the overnight has led to another big soaking of rain across much of Central and Western Iowa.

Totals generally settled in around once inch between I-80 and Highway 30, with a band of one-half to three-quarter inch totals on either side.

The gray and soggy conditions also held temperatures down in the 40s on Monday, and the lingering cloud cover for most of the day today will keep temperatures cool until some late sunshine pops a few 50s into Central Iowa.

More rain is on the way Thursday and Friday as another big area of low-pressure spins across the central part of the country. This system is likely to take a track that goes a bit more to the south, so severe weather should again be kept out of Iowa.

The southerly track will also mean the highest rainfall totals will fall over the southern half of Iowa. Keep an eye on the forecast into Wednesday. As the low shifts around, the positioning of the highest expected rainfall totals will change.

Keep track of the changing weather conditions on www.WHO13.com .

AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
