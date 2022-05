The high school spring sports season is flying by. With the regular season coming to an end next week, here are the dates to know and information about regional and state tournaments for each sport: BOYS TENNIS Friday Lansing, Leavenworth and Basehor-Linwood will all compete in the De Soto regional along with Shawnee Heights, Topeka…

DE SOTO, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO