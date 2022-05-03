ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haven, KS

Council votes to remove "In God We Trust" from police vehicles

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RENO COUNTY — As part of the Haven City Council meeting Monday night, council member Sandra Williams voiced concerns to Haven Police Chief Stephen Schaffer...

JC Post

Rural Water District 4 reports repairs have been made

--- For a second straight day there has been a water outage in Rural Water District Four. On Thursday the main line into the City of Milford at U.S. 77 and Cedar Rd. has been damaged. Water will be shut off to Cedar Estates and Acorn Resorts. Work crews are in route and will get it back on as soon as possible.
MILFORD, KS
School board approves use of body cameras

Board of Education members have approved a revised policy allowing authorized security personnel at Junction City High School to use body cameras. Police school resource officers already wear them and there are enough cameras for use by other security staff members. Staff informed the Board that they can be turned...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Water main break fixed in Rural Water District Four

--- The water main break is in the 6700 block of Old Milford Road is taking longer than expected. Water will continue to be out this afternoon. Geary County Rural Water District Four has a main line break in the 6700 block of Old Milford Road. Water will be shut down effecting customers along Old Milford Road mainly from the golf course to Northwood Drive. Service will be turned back on as soon as possible.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Junction City, KS
