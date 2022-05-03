ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Cristian Javier: Awarded another start

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Javier is scheduled to make his second start of the season Tuesday against the Mariners. For the second...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Astros host the Mariners on 3-game home win streak

LINE: Astros -194, Mariners +165; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Seattle Mariners. Houston has a 4-4 record in home games and a 13-11 record overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.28...
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

Astros' Jake Odorizzi, 3 relievers shut out Mariners

Jake Odorizzi carried a shutout into the seventh inning, three relievers finished it off, and Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena slugged home runs as the host Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday. The Astros ended a two-game losing streak while the Mariners lost for the fifth time...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Seattle, WA
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Arlington, WA
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays have signed Derek Holland to a minor-league deal

Holland is mostly known for his time pitching for the Texas Rangers, as he made his debut with them in 2009 and logged 985 innings between then and 2016. He pitched against the Blue Jays in the playoffs once, as he was the starter for the Rangers in Texas for Game 4, the game right before the bat flip.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Rangers#Mariners
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Video: Jose Altuve Had Very Unfortunate Foul Ball Today

Jose Altuve left Wednesday's game early after getting hit in a painful spot. During the fourth inning, the Houston Astros second baseman fouled a ball right into his groin area. Altuve finished the at-bat, recording a single against Seattle Mariners reliever Wyatt Mills and scoring on an Alex Bregman sacrifice...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Placed on 10-day IL

Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis Wednesday, retroactive to May 3. Santana was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup, and he'll get additional time to recover since he's dealing with some inflammation. Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn should see increased playing time at first base, while Emmanuel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Starting Thursday

Altuve (groin) is starting Thursday against the Tigers. Altuve exited Wednesday's game against the Mariners due to right groin soreness, but he'll be back in the lineup a day later. The 31-year-old has gone 2-for-8 with a homer, three runs and three walks since returning from the injured list. He'll start at second base and lead off Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Lands on IL

Garrett has been placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Jacksonville due to an impingement in his left shoulder, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. The southpaw last pitched for Jacksonville on April 26 and struck out seven batters over five strong innings, but the issue apparently cropped up after the start. The 24-year-old's injury could cost him another chance at proving himself in the Miami rotation, as top prospect Max Meyer is now in line to get the next opportunity if it arises while Garrett is sidelined.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Quick inning in rehab appearance

Pressly (knee) tossed a perfect inning out of the bullpen in his relief appearance for Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday. According to Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Pressly threw well during the outing and sported a fastball that hovered around 93-to-94 miles per hour, but because he only needed six pitches to retire the side, the sample might not have been big enough to convince the Astros he's back to optimal health. The right-hander played catch Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, so the Astros will presumably check back in with him Thursday before determining whether to send him back to Sugar Land for another rehab appearance or to activate him from the 10-day injured list in advance of their series opener with the Tigers.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Knocks two doubles Tuesday

Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-1 victory against the Blue Jays. Gonzalez featured in a big six-run seventh inning for the Yankees, driving in a run with a double and later coming around to score. This was his first multi-hit performance of the season, though that's understandable since most of his appearances thus far have come off the bench. Gonzalez is slashing .308/.333/.538 with four runs and three RBI across 15 plate appearances. Three of his four hits have gone for doubles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Makes return from IL

The Astros reinstated Pressly (knee) from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. During his lone rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Sugar Land, Pressly needed just six pitches to retire the side, and that was apparently enough evidence for the Astros to conclude that he's healthy again after missing three weeks with a right knee issue. Pressly's velocity has been down a few ticks in 2022 and he struggled to make bats miss over his first four appearances prior to landing on the IL, but he converted three of his four save opportunities. Rafael Montero was sharp while serving as the Astros' primary closing option during Pressly's absence, but the latter's track record as one of the majors' top end gamers over the previous two seasons should be enough for him to reclaim the gig in his return from injury even though hasn't been in top form yet in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Niko Goodrum: Enters in fifth inning

Goodrum went 0-for-2 with a strikeout Wednesday against the Mariners. Goodrum entered the game in the fifth inning after Jose Altuve (groin) was forced to exit. If Altuve is headed for another stint on the injured list -- he was activated Monday after dealing with a hamstring injury -- Goodrum would be a potential beneficiary along with Aledmys Diaz, who started at shortstop Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Debuting as designated hitter

Melendez will make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Cardinals, batting seventh while serving as the designated hitter, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez didn't get off to a great start this season, hitting .167/.286/.295 in 21 games for Triple-A Omaha, but his bat is supposed to be what carries his profile, as he hit .288/.386/.625 with 41 homers across the two highest levels of the minors last season. That should earn him some starts as the designated hitter, but he could also see time behind the plate when Salvador Perez fills the DH spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy