Astros' Cristian Javier: Awarded another start

The Astros reinstated Pressly (knee) from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. During his lone rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Sugar Land, Pressly needed just six pitches to retire the side, and that was apparently enough evidence for the Astros to conclude that he's healthy again after missing three weeks with a right knee issue. Pressly's velocity has been down a few ticks in 2022 and he struggled to make bats miss over his first four appearances prior to landing on the IL, but he converted three of his four save opportunities. Rafael Montero was sharp while serving as the Astros' primary closing option during Pressly's absence, but the latter's track record as one of the majors' top end gamers over the previous two seasons should be enough for him to reclaim the gig in his return from injury even though hasn't been in top form yet in 2022.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO