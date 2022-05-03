WEATHER- Stormy Pattern Continues with Large Hail and Gusty Winds

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 308 AM CDT Tue May 3 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 308 AM CDT Tue May 3 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Some strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible late this afternoon and evening across most of Middle Tennessee. Main concerns with any strong to severe thunderstorms that develop will be gusty to damaging winds and large hail. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Some strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible as Thursday night progresses across Middle Tennessee, especially locations around and west of I-65 Corridor. Main concerns with any strong to severe thunderstorms that develop will be gusty to damaging winds and large hail. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines. $$ Spotter Thunderstorm Reporting Criteria... Tornado Funnel Cloud Flooding Hail >= 1/2 Inch Winds > 50 MPH(Measured) Structural Damage Trees or Power Lines DownA 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wilson County Source