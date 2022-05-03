Caught on video: Crowd beats, stabs and robs man in Midtown

NEW YORK - Police are searching for several suspects seen on video beating and stabbing a man in Manhattan.

It happened early Saturday morning on Eighth Avenue in Midtown.

Police said the 36-year-old victim got into an argument with three people, and was then attacked by a larger group.

They allegedly punched and kicked the man, threw a garbage can at him and stabbed him three times in the shoulder and back.

Police said the suspects also stole his cellphone and sunglasses before taking off down 44th Street toward Seventh Avenue.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.