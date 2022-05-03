ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Caught on video: Crowd beats, stabs and robs man in Midtown

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfMyG_0fRauwML00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlE3q_0fRauwML00
Large crowd attacks man in Midtown 00:23

NEW YORK - Police are searching for several suspects seen on video beating and stabbing a man in Manhattan.

It happened early Saturday morning on Eighth Avenue in Midtown.

Police said the 36-year-old victim got into an argument with three people, and was then attacked by a larger group.

They allegedly punched and kicked the man, threw a garbage can at him and stabbed him three times in the shoulder and back.

Police said the suspects also stole his cellphone and sunglasses before taking off down 44th Street toward Seventh Avenue.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 19

Lana Socorro Benvenutti
2d ago

annnndddd once they are found, they will be released so why is this even news?

Reply
12
Theresa Noto
2d ago

While Adams is at the Met Gala, his life-long dream to be invited!

Reply(5)
7
Related
PIX11

Woman groped boy aboard Bronx bus, police say

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman groped a 14-year-old boy inside a moving bus in the Bronx, police said Friday. Around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, the suspect grabbed the boy’s crotch over his clothes aboard a northbound BX41 bus in the vicinity of East Tremont and Webster avenues, according to authorities. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Stabs#Midtown#Violent Crime#Nypdtips#Spanish#Dm#Twitter
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jealous handyman lover allegedly said he killed Orsolya Gaal after finding her texts to another man

The jealous handyman accused of murdering his on-off lover Orsolya Gaal has said he killed her after discovering she had been texting another man, according to a police source.An unnamed senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast that David Bonola said he had been having an affair with the married mother-of-two on and off for the past two years.Mr Bonola, 44, claimed he had seen text messages between Ms Gaal and another man and so he went to her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to confront her when she returned home from an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

NYPD: Man raped woman after chokehold left her unconscious

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of raping and robbing a woman in Brooklyn. It happened inside a building at 88 Monument Walk on April 21 at around 11:30 p.m., NYPD said. According to investigators, the man asked a woman inside the building for sex, but...
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy