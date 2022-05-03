ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevron joins Bayou Bend CCS project for first offshore carbon capture hub in US Gulf

By Jordan Blum
 2 days ago

Chevron said May 3 it will take a 50% stake in what could become the first major carbon capture and storage hub in the shallow waters of the US Gulf of Mexico offshore of Texas. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The Bayou...

