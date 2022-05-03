ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors predictions: Here's who wins Game 2

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

Game 1 was a missed opportunity for the Memphis Grizzlies losing the Golden State Warriors. How will they respond in a critical Game 2 (8:30 p.m., TNT) on Tuesday?

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. combined for 67 points Sunday but more is required from Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane combining for just 17. The Grizzlies also need to counter being out-rebounded and outscored in second chance points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGXPI_0fRaufbE00

The Warriors got big games from Jordan Poole (31 points) and Stephen Curry (24 points) and will have Draymond Green back after he was ejected in the second quarter for a flagrant foul. To match that, the Grizzlies need a repeat or close of shooting 40% on 3-pointers like Game 1.

Here's what our staff expects to happen at FedExForum tonight.

GIANNOTTO: An opening act left up for interpretation puts Memphis Grizzlies in precarious spot

EJECTED: What Brandon Clarke, Draymond Green said about Game 1 ejection

MORE DEPTH: Signature Memphis Grizzlies depth was missing in Game 1. Here's how to fix it

Damichael Cole, Grizzlies beat reporter

This is a bounce back game for Memphis. The Grizzlies lost by one point while playing a longer rotation. Xavier Tillman and John Konchar were -10 in a combined 23 minutes of action. Taylor Jenkins could make some lineup changes, and the rotation gets shorter in a Game 2 victory.

Evan Barnes, sports reporter

Two things to watch. Will the Grizzlies defend Poole better? Can Bane and Brooks shake off shooting 6-of-23 from the floor? If one or both get going along with Morant and Jackson, the Grizzlies win. If not and Poole goes off again with Curry and Klay Thompson, the Grizzlies lose and face a difficult 0-2 hole heading to San Francisco.

Mark Giannotto, columnist

Game 1 felt like the opening flourish of a long, competitive series, but the Grizzlies will be hard-pressed to fulfill those hopes without a bounce back win in Game 2. Going to San Francisco down 0-2 will be too hard to overcome. So I expect Memphis to respond, just like it did after losing Game 1 to Minnesota in the first round.

You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter ( @Evan_B ) or by email at evan.barnes@commercialappeal.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors predictions: Here's who wins Game 2

