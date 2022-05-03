Last year's record rain still affecting Citrus' lakes, river

Thursday will likely be the best day for the rest of the week. We will likely have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures on Thursday will rise through the 60s and to near 70 in places. The next system will return clouds Thursday night. This system will give us periods of rain Friday into Saturday. Some of the rain will be heavy and it will be a cool rainfall. Temperatures will hold in the 50s Friday then struggle to reach out of the lower 50s on Saturday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO