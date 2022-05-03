ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Last year's record rain still affecting Citrus' lakes, river

By Michael D. Bates Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

The record rains Citrus County experienced last year are helping replenish area lakes and rivers this year. With the rainy season right around the corner, groundwater levels remain higher than normal....

Citrus County, FL
Weather
Environment
NWS
