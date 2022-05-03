Last year's record rain still affecting Citrus' lakes, river

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is about a month away but it’s never too early to get yourself ‘storm ready’.
Now is a great time to check your insurance policy and stock up on supplies.
Some important items on FEMA’s disaster supply checklist include water, batteries, first aid kits, cell phone chargers, a whistle, flashlights, non-perishable food items, and cash just to name a few.
Home Depot said the items that fly off the shelves when storms are approaching include generators and batteries. They said it’s better to shop early for the things you might need –...
