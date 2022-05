Aston Rose made its debut in the California and Florida markets earlier this year and has already closed more than $500 million in real estate transactions combined. The list of Lisa Leslie’s accomplishments is long: WNBA Hall of Famer, a four-time Olympic gold medal winner, and among one of the first Black female athletes to receive her own shoe with Nike. A new success she can add to her lineup is being a multimillion-dollar real estate magnate.

