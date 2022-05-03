Washington Twp. trustees to purchase equipment with rescue funds

Department reports

Park – No report.

Zoning – Working on a few items; and Board of Zoning Appeals hearing set for May 10 for a trailer on Mahoning.

Fire – As of meeting, 33 runs in April, with 174 runs for year. Runs included 19 medical, four crashes, one tree down, two lift assists, five false alarms and one for traffic control.

Road – Ditching on Bayton and Frederick, fix blowholes on Lacross, Birdland, Anderson and Bayton. The city jet truck was used on Baldwin, put snow equipment away, and the spring and roadside cleanup included seven trash dumpsters and 1.5 tire dumpsters. Trustees approved a motion to spend $860.22 for a window for the JCB backhoe from JCB. Bids for the summer road program were opened and tabled until Road Superintendent Paul Mohr can study them. Trustees approved a motion to plan a work session with Paul Mohr to discuss the bids program.

Other action

• Carolyn Caskey of Washington Township Historical Society reported that the annual Memorial Day program will be 1 p.m. May 29 at the memorial at the township site.

• Bills were paid for $25,157.14.

• Trustees approved a motion to purchase a JCB 409 front end loader to be used by the Road Department for $93,206.53, using American Rescue Money.

• Trustees approved a motion to purchase a mowing tractor for the Road Department, including a John Deere tractor and Tiger Boom mower for $195,918.04.

UPCOMING – Trustees plan a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 16 at Township Hall.